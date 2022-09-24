Read full article on original website
From James Corden to Maisie Willaims: 16 Iconic Celebrities on 'Doctor Who' You May Forget Starred on the Show
The BBC has been airing the British science-fiction television series Doctor Who since 1963. It follows the exploits of a Time Lord named the Doctor, an extraterrestrial with a human-like appearance. The Doctor travels around space in the TARDIS, a time-traveling spacecraft that resembles a British police box, and encounters many people while doing so.
New 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Images Show Krysten Ritter and Keeley Hawes in Sci-Fi Spin-Off
New images from Orphan Black: Echoes, the latest addition to the world of the hit Canadian series Orphan Back, were released Wednesday during AMC Networks’ Summit event. With the same company Boat Rocker producing and the original series co-creator John Fawcett on board as an executive producer and director, fans of the landmark show are eager to dive into the 10-episode series slated for a 2023 debut.
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
'Wednesday' Is All Suited Up for School in New Image
Netflix’s Wednesday is arriving this Thanksgiving and by the looks of it, the Tim Burton-helmed feature is all things mysterious and spooky. Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at Jenna Ortega standing tall as the titular daughter of the Addams Family, and sees her in Nevermore Academy’s uniform, sporting her signature death stare and pigtails.
From 'House of The Dragon' to 'Joey': Five TV Spin-Offs That Worked and Five That Didn't
Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.
How ‘Do Revenge’ Captures Gen-Z’s Struggle with Forgiveness
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Do Revenge.The Netflix film Do Revenge is a campy teen reimagining of Strangers on a Train. Two teen girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), agree to exact revenge on each other’s tormentors, Drea’s being her ex-boyfriend and Eleanor’s being a girl who spread rumors about her being a predator. The film takes various twists and turns, as one would expect from a movie inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and Patricia Highsmith. But the reimagining of the classic story allows for room to grow, and it becomes not just a story of revenge, but a story about forgiveness, and a commentary on Generation Z’s struggles to decide who and what deserves forgiveness, and all the intricacies and gray areas that come up in those discussions.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Who Are the New Faces in the 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Teaser?
After months of waiting, Shadow and Bone has released a teaser trailer for Season 2. The Netflix show garnered a passionate following after its first season and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 and all the new characters and plot lines it will bring. Shadow and Bone follows the combined stories of the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo. The show condenses the timelines of these two stories, so they exist simultaneously. On one side, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) the Sun Summoner, and her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) uncover the truth about the Darkling (Ben Barnes) and work to undermine him. On the other, the Crows are a band of criminals and thieves taking whatever jobs they can to earn the money they all desperately need. Both halves of this story will see interesting, fan-favorite additions to their lineups in the coming season so here’s a rundown on whose joining up.
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal Addresses Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's Exit
Days after HBO’s House of the Dragon launched, it was revealed that co-creator and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will bow out of the series come Season 2. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner and series creator Ryan Condal commented on his departure revealing that he was potentially aware that the Game of Thrones veteran would want to just “set one season up on its feet.”
The Best Adaptation of Each Sherlock Holmes Story
Anyone with a passing knowledge of pop culture can probably guess which ubiquitous book character is just as prolific in the onscreen world: the man in the deerstalker himself, Sherlock Holmes. In 2012 the Guinness World Records named novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's creation "the most portrayed literary human character in film & TV," and that's not counting the ten years since. The only character to beat Holmes won on a technicality, since Dracula counts (pun intended) as "non-human." (Someone, please write that crossover.)
'Halloween Ends' Featurette Teases a "Crazy Intense" Final Battle Between Laurie and Michael
Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' final confrontation is just over two weeks away and a new Halloween Ends featurette is hyping up their brutal battle ahead. Titled "The Final Battle," it sees Jamie Lee Curtis teasing how both Laurie and Michael have changed since the bloody conclusion of Halloween Kills and how it all sets up for a showdown of epic proportions in her final outing as horror's original final girl.
How Cassian's First 'Andor' Scene Parallels His 'Rogue One' Debut
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of Andor.The first complete arc of Andor is unlike anything else ever produced for Star Wars. Gritty, dark, and heavy with political critique, it's the kind of show that, a few years ago, would have been difficult to imagine ever taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Precisely because of that, it has gathered a lot of praise. Like its spiritual (or literal?) sequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it dives deep into the fog of war and revolution, everything seen through the eyes of protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).
'Blade' Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Steps Away From Production
In an unexpected turn of events, Marvel's vampire action-thriller Blade has lost its director. It is unknown if Bassam Tariq’s departure from his role will affect the original release date of the movie starring Mahershala Ali, but he will remain on board as executive producer. As confirmed in a...
What Is Larys Strong up to in 'House of the Dragon?'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.As House of the Dragon reaches the meat of the story, it narrows in on the supporting cast. While some characters have an obvious role, not all have been clear from the beginning. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) is one such ambiguous character. During his introduction in Episode 3, "The Second of his Name," Larys blended in with the crowd, but now he is coming to the forefront, to the audience at least. As yet, the characters appear to be mostly unaware of Larys, besides Alicent (Olivia Cooke), who Larys sees as a co-conspirator.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Why Is Cassian Andor a Passenger on His Own Show?
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-4.In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) exclaimed that he has "been in this fight since I was six years old." And yet, at the start of Andor, Cassian is hardly part of the fight against the Empire. When he first appears on the Disney+ show, Cassian is searching for his sister; after that, life gets all the more complicated for him and for the viewer.
All the Easter Eggs You've Missed in 'Andor'
One of the most refreshing things about Andor is that it seems like it's the first Star Wars series that isn’t tied to the Jedi and the Skywalker saga. Although The Mandalorian started off as a western on the outskirts of the galaxy, untouched by the events of the core storyline, it ultimately tied into familiar characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Star Wars fans wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the universe was only getting smaller.
'The Recruit' Images Put Noah Centineo & Laura Haddock Front and Center
At this year’s Tudum event, Netflix announced the title, and release date of the upcoming Alex Hawley spy thriller, The Recruit, led by Noah Centineo. The streamer even offered us a glimpse of Centineo’s character lurking in the shadows. Now, the series is offering fans a better look at what to expect with newly released images.
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Talk About Her Final Day on the Set of 'Halloween Kills' in New Video
While we’ve been looking forward to seeing the final installment of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, we’re staring into a bittersweet moment. As fans already know, the feature will be the final time that we see Jamie Lee Curtis stepping into the role of Laurie Strode and trading blows with The Shape. As teasers, trailers, and every image that’s come out of the film’s promotion has reminded us, only one will walk away from the final battle in Halloween Ends, leaving us with a mess of mixed up emotions as we approach the film’s October 14 release date.
