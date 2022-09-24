Read full article on original website
Sheriff announces funeral arrangements for deputy
September 27, 2022 - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that funeral arrangements for Deputy Michael Hartwick are set for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Hartwick was killed during a Sept. 22 hit-and-run incident while directing traffic at a construction site along I-275. Although the office announced the date and time, the location remains unclear. However, the release reminded members of the public that doors open at 10 a.m. and parking is limited. A special ceremony will occur following the service, including a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over. According to the release, no procession will follow the ceremony. For more information, and to leave messages for the family, visit the website here.
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at UPS, police say
Officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
Access to Pinellas Barrier Islands restricted ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be closing access to certain barrier islands starting at midnight Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. As the storm continues in its path toward Florida, deputies are closing access to islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway. The sheriff's office says residents living there can still evacuate.
TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.
Woman fires gun during fight at Florida Chuck E. Cheese, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
Authorities to restrict access to Pinellas barrier islands
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will restrict access to a list of barrier island communities in Pinellas County beginning Tuesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
wufe967.com
Florida police intercept 87 pounds of marijuana at UPS facility
Florida law enforcement officials arrested two suspects this week after intercepting packages containing 87 pounds of marijuana at a UPS in a St. Petersburg suburb last year, according to reports. Bennie Neely, 41, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of trafficking in cannabis, a first-degree felony, and importation of marijuana,...
3 shot at Tampa show bar
Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
No curfew in Hillsborough County
There will be no curfew for Hillsborough County, according to a night-time release from county officials.
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
Four detained after fight leads to shooting at Florida Chuck E. Cheese
Police took four people into custody following a shooting at a Florida Chuck E. Cheese on Sunday.
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
Construction worker charged in Pinellas deputy’s death given $500K bond, travel restrictions
The construction worker who authorities say killed a Pinellas County deputy with a front-end loader in an alleged hit-and-run was given a higher bond and travel restrictions in his first appearance Saturday.
4 arrested after gun fired at Chuck E. Cheese in Florida
BRANDON, Fla. — Three women and one man were arrested at a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, Florida, after a fight erupted Saturday and at least one shot was fired, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office, the incident...
Manatee County officials urge residents to heed mandatory evacuation
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
CBS News
Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations
TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
villages-news.com
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood
A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death
Work on the Gateway Expressway Project has been halted after a construction worker killed a Pinellas County deputy while driving a front end loader, according to a release.
