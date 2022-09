FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Disability Network, a nonprofit organization in Genesee County, has added a furry friend to its staff. ONYX, a 2-year-old golden retriever, will mainly assist youth with disabilities by giving them comfort, a feeling of safety, and being a nonjudgmental friend, TDN said. Not only will...

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO