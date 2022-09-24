Tigers off to roaring start offensively at Wake Forest

After forcing a punt on No. 21 Wake Forest’s opening possession, fifth-ranked Clemson got the ball at its own 12-yard line and drove right down the field for the first score of today’s game at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.

On second-and-11 from the Wake Forest 12-yard line, DJ Uiagalelei hooked up with tight end Jake Briningstool for a 12-yard touchdown, and the Tigers took a 7-0 lead at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter.

Uiagalelei’s touchdown pass capped an eight-play, 88-yard drive that began with a 53-yard run up the middle by Will Shipley. It marked the sophomore running back’s longest career run.

One key play on the drive was a pass interference penalty committed by the Demon Deacons against Joseph Ngata on third-and-13 that extended Clemson’s drive.

Then, after Wake Forest went three-and-out on its ensuing possession, Clemson quickly struck again, adding to its lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to Brannon Spector that made the score 14-0 at the 5:09 mark of the opening frame. It’s the longest reception of Spector’s career, and his first career touchdown, which he was able to corral after it went through the defender’s hands.

One play earlier, on third-and-21 at the Clemson 29, Uiagalelei found Briningstool for a 30-yard completion that moved the chains and set up Spector’s score.

Through the first two drives, Uiagalelei was a perfect 7-of-7 for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

