Maryland KR Takes Kickoff Off Helmet Leading to Michigan TD

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

This is as rough a start as it gets for Maryland at Michigan.

It is not unheard of for a team to score a touchdown just eight seconds into a game. When it is the kicking team, however, something truly bizarre had to happen for that to be the case. Michigan vs. Maryland provided a play that the Terrapins and their fans are going to want to forget in the opening moments of Saturday’s game.

The Terps were set to receive the ball to start the game. Wolverines kicker Jake Moody’s kickoff went directly off the helmet of return specialist Tai Felton, with an opportunistic Matthew Hibner pouncing on the ball for an easy fumble recovery for Michigan.

On the next play, the first from scrimmage in the game, J.J. McCarthy found Luke Schoonmaker for a 10-yard touchdown.

To Maryland’s credit, the team answered on the next possession. Taulia Tagovailoa led the team on an eight-play, 40 yard drive culminating in a 53-yard field goal by Chad Ryland to cut the Michigan lead to four points.

Michigan has the ball once again, up 7–3 early in the first quarter. Both teams are seeking to move to 4–0 on the season with a win on Saturday.

