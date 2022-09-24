ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

By Michael DeFusco, Carl Sisson
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.

The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.

“It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms so quickly and a year goes by so fast that sometimes you don’t get the opportunity to talk to them and find out what impact we’ve made and to know they given up a Saturday to come hang with us and celebrate us is wonderful.”

Tiverton Teacher, Mattew Mcguire, was also recognized at Saturday’s ceremony and spoke about the changes that took place in school during the pandemic.

“Everything we do is for our students and is for our kids… A lot of change, learning on the fly a lot of adopting a lot of understanding that people have unique circumstances” Said Mcguire.

WaterFire’s next full lighting is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 st .

nrinow.news

Two Burrillville teachers honored at WaterFire Providence

PROVIDENCE – Two teachers from Burrillville were among those honored on Saturday, Sept. 24 at an annual event recognizing outstanding educators from across Rhode Island. Nancie Lawrence and Lauren Leonti participated in WaterFire Providence’s, “Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island,” with a full lighting ceremony as part of the yearly fall event. The event is held annually in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education in recognition of award-winning educators.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Tiverton, RI
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
South Kingstown schools closed Wednesday after threats

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — All public schools in South Kingstown are closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution as police investigate threats of violence made online. Superintendent Mark Prince told 12 News their administration received reports Tuesday evening from several parents and students about an anonymous threat posted on social media. Around midnight, […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Strong Words Towards Seth Magaziner From RI Right to Life

RI Right to Life says, “Check your anti-Catholic bigotry and your facts Mr. Magaziner” after a report of attacks on Mayor Allan Fung for his membership in the St. Thomas More Society of Rhode Island, a well-known mainstream fraternal society of Catholic lawyers and judges. QUICK SURVEY. Of...
POLITICS
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive across Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the US by area and sits on the Atlantic Coast in Eastern US, bordering Connecticut on its west and Massachusetts to the north. Consisting of four major islands and five counties, have you ever wondered how long it would take to drive across Rhode Island?
TRAVEL
ABC6.com

RIPTA to detour 4 routes ahead of Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of the the biggest WaterFire event of the year, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is detouring four routes. RIPTA said Tuesday it will detour Route 50: Douglas Avenue/Bryant University, Route 55: Admiral/Providence College, Route 56: Chalkstone Avenue, and Route 57: Smith Street to accommodate the Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Car wash proposed at spot of last Rhode Island Friendly’s

NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction

The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning. The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer. Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014. “Ed Malloy was a patient in the […]
WARWICK, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE

Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
ATTLEBORO, MA
