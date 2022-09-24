ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

thedowneypatriot.com

Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez will face recall election

DOWNEY - The Downey City Clerk has confirmed that enough signatures were collected and verified to send Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez to a recall election. Over 4,500 signatures were submitted earlier this month in a second attempt to recall Alvarez, who represents District 3. The first attempt fell just 35 signatures short.
DOWNEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Condemn Azerbaijan’s Attack on Armenia

On Tuesday, September 27, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn that authorizes their formal and public condemnation of Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia. The Board committed to send a five-signature letter to United States congressional representatives that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

South Pasadena Charges Ahead!

On September 21st the South Pasadena City Council voted to electrify its entire police fleet in one fell swoop. The decision was part of a larger package of clean energy investments at City Hall that will see the installation of solar panels, battery storage, and electric vehicle chargers for public and municipal use.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022

Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances

While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
MALIBU, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

24/7 Subject-Specific Tutoring Offered by Pasadena Public Library

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library has recently launched a new digital resource HelpNow, an online live tutoring, and eLearning platform. HelpNow provides tools for learners of all ages through qualified tutors using state curriculum and standards whose expertise best fits the learner’s specific need. Accessible through the Pasadena Public Library website, this live real-time homework assistance is available by laptop, tablet, or phone.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Inglewood near Randy’s Donuts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An unidentified person was struck by a car this morning near Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Blvd. and Ash Ave. near the entrance to the 405 freeway. No other information is available...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)

Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

