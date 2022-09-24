ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 5

Biden is dazed & confused
4d ago

The country is terrible condition with high inflation, high gasoline and diesel prices … Venezuela is emptying their jail cells and placing them on the border to walk into our country to break the laws here … poor and middle class paying rich peoples college loans … Rome is burning… and this trailer trash 🗑 couple is using more tax payers dollars for their own concert .

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Jill Biden
Person
John Legend
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Matteo Bocelli
Person
Elton John
Person
Eric Church
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#House Concert#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Should you stay or should you go, Joe? 'Scary and sad' video shows Biden, 79, appearing to get lost while walking off stage and asking crowd how to leave after UN speech

Joe Biden, 79, faced yet another public embarrassment when he appeared to get lost when walking off stage following his remarks at the Global Fund Conference. As applause ensued, the U.S. president began walking off the stage before abruptly stopping in his tracks and looking around with an appearance of confusion on his face.
POTUS
The List

Inside Melania Trump's Latest Job At Fox News

Before Melania Trump moved into the White House as first lady, long before becoming mother to Barron Trump and wife to Donald Trump, she worked as a model. She started out in Milan and Paris, where she may not have made it to supermodel status, but was still well-regarded. Her representative from Milan told Mary Jordan, who wrote the book "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," that Melania "was a beautiful, professional lady," via Vanity Fair. She ended up moving to New York, where she continued to model and, notably, met Donald. After marrying the future president in 2005, she appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing the dress that she wore to marry him, via E! News.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre calls Peter Doocy's question 'ridiculous'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre branded a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as "ridiculous" during a daily briefing with reporters on Tuesday, 6 September.Mr Doocy asked Ms Jean-Pierre if she thought the 2016 election was "stolen," appearing to reference the press secretary's tweets suggesting that the 2016 race and the 2018 Georgia governor's race were not conducted properly.“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous... I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights," Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
People

People

330K+
Followers
53K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy