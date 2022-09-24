ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Lunar glass shows moon asteroid impacts mirrored on Earth

A Curtin-led research team has found asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided precisely with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. The study also found that major impact events on Earth were not stand-alone events, but...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle

Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Termites#Rainforest
Phys.org

Plesiosaur unearthed in 1995 found to have been long-necked marine reptile

A team of researchers studying a plesiosaur found at a dig site in Wyoming identified it as a long-necked marine reptile. In their paper published in the journal iScience, the group outlines their findings and where the specimen fits in with others from its time. A team of paleontologists discovered...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Are extreme heat waves happening more than expected? Research says not yet

When the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave peaked at 121 degrees Fahrenheit, it buckled roads, melted power lines, killed hundreds and led to a devastating wildfire. Climate scientists were shocked to see heat so severe. New research by climate scientist and statistician Karen McKinnon shows the scientific community was right...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Climate change is turning trees into gluttons

Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

New theory concludes that the origin of life on Earth-like planets is likely

Does the existence of life on Earth tell us anything about the probability of abiogenesis—the origin of life from inorganic substances—arising elsewhere? That's a question that has confounded scientists, and anyone else inclined to ponder it, for some time. A widely accepted argument from Australian-born astrophysicist Brandon Carter...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Major map of lightning strikes produced

A comprehensive map of lightning strikes on the UK and Ireland over the last 12 years has been produced by experts at the University of Portsmouth to help weather forecasters, local councils and members of the public to better prepare for extreme weather. The study combines three different lightning location...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom

Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

In the temperate shallows of the Mediterranean, once-vibrant red and purple coral forests that provide a crucial haven for biodiversity now stand bleached and brittle, transformed into skeletons by record summer temperatures, scientists say. Holding naked branches of gorgonian coral, Tristan Estaque of marine conservation group Septentrion Environnement is returning...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years

By Patrick W. Keys, Curtis Bell, Elizabeth A. Barnes, James W. Hurrell and Noah Diffenbaugh, The Conversation. Imagine a future where, despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly, parts of the world have become unbearably hot. Some governments might decide to "geoengineer" the planet by spraying substances into the upper atmosphere to form fine reflective aerosols—a process known as stratospheric aerosol injection.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Chickensplash! Exploring the health concerns of washing raw chicken

Health experts recommend against washing chicken before cooking it because that can spread harmful bacteria. But if you're among the nearly 70% of people who do, according to a survey of U.S. grocery shoppers, there are ways to make it safer. Many cooks continue to wash raw chicken despite this...
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

Scientists depict Dragonfly landing site on Saturn moon Titan

When NASA's 990-pound Dragonfly rotorcraft reaches the Selk crater region—the mission's target touchdown spot—on Saturn's moon Titan in 2034, Cornell's Léa Bonnefoy will have helped to make it a smooth landing. Bonnefoy and her colleagues assisted the future arrival by characterizing the equatorial, hummocky, knoll-like landscape by...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Majority of Gen Z unaware of how meat consumption impacts climate

A survey of young Australians by a University of Sydney researcher found that while the majority believe climate change is anthropogenic—caused by humans—fewer than half understand the impact of livestock and meat consumption. Generation Z—those born after 1995—overwhelmingly believe that climate change is being caused by humans and...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Dogs can smell when we're stressed, study suggests

The physiological processes associated with an acute psychological stress response produce changes in human breath and sweat that dogs can detect with an accuracy of 93.75%, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Clara Wilson of Queen's University Belfast, U.K., and colleagues.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Multiple-doped hierarchical porous carbons for superior zinc ion storage

Zn-ion hybrid supercapacitors (ZHSCs) with the integration of a battery-type anode and a capacitor-type cathode have received intense attention due to their relatively high energy density. Porous carbons (PCs) are promising cathode materials due to their earth-abundance, environmental-friendliness, and structural stability. However, traditionally commercial activated carbon electrodes show undesirable storage...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy