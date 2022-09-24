Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers identify 10 km-thick layer containing softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate
Researchers have identified a 10 km-thick layer containing some softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate, a discovery that's shining new light on the movement of the Earth's massive tectonic plates. "We know that relative movement between the Earth's plates is the cause of earthquakes, volcanoes, and...
Phys.org
Lunar glass shows moon asteroid impacts mirrored on Earth
A Curtin-led research team has found asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided precisely with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. The study also found that major impact events on Earth were not stand-alone events, but...
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
Phys.org
Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle
Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
Phys.org
Plesiosaur unearthed in 1995 found to have been long-necked marine reptile
A team of researchers studying a plesiosaur found at a dig site in Wyoming identified it as a long-necked marine reptile. In their paper published in the journal iScience, the group outlines their findings and where the specimen fits in with others from its time. A team of paleontologists discovered...
Phys.org
Larval health of an Antarctic cold-water coral species may be resistant to warming water
The larval health of an Antarctic cold-water coral species may be resistant to warming water temperatures, a University of Maine study finds, bringing new hope for the climate change resilience of deep-sea ecosystems in the Western Antarctic Peninsula. The study was published in the journal Coral Reefs. The past few...
Phys.org
Are extreme heat waves happening more than expected? Research says not yet
When the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave peaked at 121 degrees Fahrenheit, it buckled roads, melted power lines, killed hundreds and led to a devastating wildfire. Climate scientists were shocked to see heat so severe. New research by climate scientist and statistician Karen McKinnon shows the scientific community was right...
Phys.org
Climate change is turning trees into gluttons
Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
Phys.org
New theory concludes that the origin of life on Earth-like planets is likely
Does the existence of life on Earth tell us anything about the probability of abiogenesis—the origin of life from inorganic substances—arising elsewhere? That's a question that has confounded scientists, and anyone else inclined to ponder it, for some time. A widely accepted argument from Australian-born astrophysicist Brandon Carter...
Phys.org
Major map of lightning strikes produced
A comprehensive map of lightning strikes on the UK and Ireland over the last 12 years has been produced by experts at the University of Portsmouth to help weather forecasters, local councils and members of the public to better prepare for extreme weather. The study combines three different lightning location...
Phys.org
Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom
Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
Phys.org
As glaciers melt at an alarming pace, a geologist reflects on the legacy of ice ages and what the future may hold
With continued news of glaciers in Greenland, Antarctica, Alaska and the Alps, as well as other parts of the world, melting far faster than predicted, Tufts Now turned to an expert on ice sheets and the last ice age to better understand the big picture. Jack Ridge, professor and chair...
Phys.org
Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals
In the temperate shallows of the Mediterranean, once-vibrant red and purple coral forests that provide a crucial haven for biodiversity now stand bleached and brittle, transformed into skeletons by record summer temperatures, scientists say. Holding naked branches of gorgonian coral, Tristan Estaque of marine conservation group Septentrion Environnement is returning...
Phys.org
Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years
By Patrick W. Keys, Curtis Bell, Elizabeth A. Barnes, James W. Hurrell and Noah Diffenbaugh, The Conversation. Imagine a future where, despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly, parts of the world have become unbearably hot. Some governments might decide to "geoengineer" the planet by spraying substances into the upper atmosphere to form fine reflective aerosols—a process known as stratospheric aerosol injection.
Phys.org
'Iconic' plant family at risk: Scientists estimate more than half of palm species may be threatened with extinction
In a new paper published today in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, scientists have estimated the conservation status of nearly 1,900 palm species using artificial intelligence, and found more than 1,000 may be at risk of extinction. The international team of researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, the...
Phys.org
Chickensplash! Exploring the health concerns of washing raw chicken
Health experts recommend against washing chicken before cooking it because that can spread harmful bacteria. But if you're among the nearly 70% of people who do, according to a survey of U.S. grocery shoppers, there are ways to make it safer. Many cooks continue to wash raw chicken despite this...
Phys.org
Scientists depict Dragonfly landing site on Saturn moon Titan
When NASA's 990-pound Dragonfly rotorcraft reaches the Selk crater region—the mission's target touchdown spot—on Saturn's moon Titan in 2034, Cornell's Léa Bonnefoy will have helped to make it a smooth landing. Bonnefoy and her colleagues assisted the future arrival by characterizing the equatorial, hummocky, knoll-like landscape by...
Phys.org
Majority of Gen Z unaware of how meat consumption impacts climate
A survey of young Australians by a University of Sydney researcher found that while the majority believe climate change is anthropogenic—caused by humans—fewer than half understand the impact of livestock and meat consumption. Generation Z—those born after 1995—overwhelmingly believe that climate change is being caused by humans and...
Phys.org
Dogs can smell when we're stressed, study suggests
The physiological processes associated with an acute psychological stress response produce changes in human breath and sweat that dogs can detect with an accuracy of 93.75%, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Clara Wilson of Queen's University Belfast, U.K., and colleagues.
Phys.org
Multiple-doped hierarchical porous carbons for superior zinc ion storage
Zn-ion hybrid supercapacitors (ZHSCs) with the integration of a battery-type anode and a capacitor-type cathode have received intense attention due to their relatively high energy density. Porous carbons (PCs) are promising cathode materials due to their earth-abundance, environmental-friendliness, and structural stability. However, traditionally commercial activated carbon electrodes show undesirable storage...
