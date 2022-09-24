Read full article on original website
Related
GM To Build New EVs At The Home Of A Dead American Automaker
Earlier this year, the Mayor of Detroit announced the historic American Motors Corporation (AMC) headquarters would be demolished. Described as a "source of embarrassment," Mayor Duggan envisioned a new employment center that would provide myriad jobs and brighten up the landscape. The plan involved building new industrial space in place...
Over 1 Million Tesla Vehicles Recalled Because The Window Could Pinch Your Hand
Recalls are a common phenomenon for almost any automaker. Some recent examples include the automatic Nissan Z possibly rolling away and the wheels falling off on the Toyota bZ4X. Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but this latest one is related to a rather strange issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for 1.1 million Tesla vehicles due to power windows that could pinch a driver or passenger's hand.
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
Ram Confirms Midsize Pickup Concept In Development
Ram's CEO, Mike Koval, has made yet another strong statement regarding the brand's entry into the midsize truck segment with a vehicle smaller than the Ram 1500. Koval spoke to Automotive News and said he's considering showing Ram dealers an early concept version of the truck to see whether there's interest, with March 2023 being the estimated timeframe for the concept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faraday Future Announces 381-Mile Driving Range
The saga of California-based EV startup Faraday Future is fraught with controversy, but the company is finally on the verge of getting its FF 91 luxury SUV to the market. A "production-intent" model recently rolled off the assembly line, meaning customers may finally get their hands on this long-delayed EV. The interior looks especially impressive with a massive 27-inch entertainment screen, and now Faraday Future has another attribute it can brag about to potential buyers and investors.
Jeep Wants To Block Sale Of Wrangler Copycat In America
The Jeep Wrangler's design is iconic. Period. Inspired by the legendary Willys Jeeps of World War II but brought into the modern era, there's no off-roader more instantly identifiable. So it's understandable that FCA - now Stellantis - was upset when Indian automaker Mahindra launched a car called the Roxor...
Jeep Wrangler Is The Worst Offender For Massive Markups On New Cars
One of the worst consequences of the supply chain shortage has been that the supply of vehicles has dwindled, and this has allowed greedy dealers to enforce ludicrous markups. It's become so bad that automakers have had to step in to try to curb the practice, but it continues to happen, even with helpful tools that can steer you away from the most cash-hungry dealers.
Most Powerful New Cars In 2022 Under $50,000
Just twenty or so years ago, you would have had to buy a Ford Mustang SVT Cobra to get over 300 horsepower under the hood of the working-class hero pony car. Run its $28,605 MSRP into an inflation calculator, and that's a smidge over 47,000 of our 2022 dollars. Here's the mind-blower, though: For $27,470 in 2022, a base-model four-cylinder Mustang makes the same 310 hp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hennessey Makes It Easier For Miami Residents To Get Mega Horsepower
Hennessey Special Vehicles has announced the appointment of a new dealer in Florida. The Warren Henry Auto Group, a well-known auto retailer in North Miami, has partnered with the boutique brand to sell the Venom F5 and recently revealed Venom F5 Roadster to wealthy gearheads. Erik Day, CFO & Partner...
Customers Are Ticking Every Options Boxes On The Corvette Z06
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette has been an overwhelming success, and the Corvette Z06 has been just as popular. Demand for this high-performance version has been so overwhelming that it has forced Chevrolet to close its order books for the 2023 model year. With unexpected supply chain shortages plaguing GM's Bowling...
Tesla Ranks Last In Automotive Reputation Study
California-based Reputation has just revealed the results of its 2022 Automotive Reputation Report. The experience of driving and owning a great vehicle can quickly be undone by a poor dealership experience. That's why Reputation analyzed 20,000 dealers in the US and Canada, and 35,000 around the globe, while also scouring through five million auto dealer ratings and reviews.
Your New F-150 Will Be Delayed Because Ford Has Run Out Of Badges
The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is hitting every automotive manufacturer hard, but it seems chips aren't the only parts in short supply. Ford was recently caught in a rather embarrassing shortage after it ran out of Blue Ovals and trim badges. Ford has, at least in our books, surpassed Audi...
Elon Musk Promises Same-Hour Service For Tesla Customers
Tesla is aware that not only does it need to improve the reliability of its cars, but also the servicing experience. Unfortunately, not everything can be resolved via a convenient over-the-air update and, inevitably, customers will still need to take their cars into a service center at some point. One...
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
2023 Ford Mustang Loses Its Coolest Color Scheme And Most Powerful Model
For the 6th-generation Ford Mustang, the 2023 model year will no doubt be its most disappointing yet. Not that this is a bad thing. Not only has Ford basically perfected the 6th-gen muscle car, but the brand new 7th-generation Mustang has just made its debut. That car, frankly, has a...
BMW XM Label Red Leaks And It's Literally Red
After a long series of spy shots and teaser images, the 2023 BMW XM finally showed its face earlier this week. This flagship arrives with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 483 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque on its own. An electric motor integrated into the transmission supplies an additional 194 hp and 207 lb-ft, combining with the V8 to deliver 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. An upcoming Label Red model (not to be confused with Johnnie Walker Whiskey) will boost the output to 735 hp and 735 lb-ft of torque.
2023 Nissan Altima Pricing Revealed And Its Highly Competitive
Let's be honest, the world of affordable Japanese midsize-sedans isn't the most riveting. These cars are built for two purposes: to comfortably transport people from the airport to their hotels, from the retirement village to Bingo, and nothing in between. We have to admit that they have become particularly good in recent years, with the likes of the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord standing out as two of the best and most popular offerings. Last month Nissan unveiled its midsize sedan fighter, the 2023 Nissan Altima, and we were blown away by its good looks and stylish interior. Now there's more good news: Nissan has officially revealed pricing for the Altima, and it's pretty competitive.
2023 Nissan Ariya FINALLY Gets A Price
Revealed way back in 2020, the 2023 Nissan Ariya is an electric car that many shoppers may have already forgotten about. It was supposed to arrive in mid-2021 but has been delayed repeatedly. Nissan even stopped taking orders for the car in the US. But, after a lengthy wait, the Ariya is finally set to arrive in late fall 2022, and Nissan just revealed official pricing for the 2023 model year.
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
New Brabus Mercedes G-Wagen Is 900 HP Of Pickup Absurdity
When you read the words "tuned G-Wagen," there's probably a pretty specific image that pops into your head. Odds are, that image is of a Brabus. Of all the loud, absurd, and undoubtedly controversial cars Brabus makes, it is perhaps best known for its take on the Mercedes G-Wagen. In...
CarBuzz.com
59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0