Let's be honest, the world of affordable Japanese midsize-sedans isn't the most riveting. These cars are built for two purposes: to comfortably transport people from the airport to their hotels, from the retirement village to Bingo, and nothing in between. We have to admit that they have become particularly good in recent years, with the likes of the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord standing out as two of the best and most popular offerings. Last month Nissan unveiled its midsize sedan fighter, the 2023 Nissan Altima, and we were blown away by its good looks and stylish interior. Now there's more good news: Nissan has officially revealed pricing for the Altima, and it's pretty competitive.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO