Arizona State

Idaho university prohibits staff from promoting, discussing abortion: Report

The University of Idaho is prohibiting staff from promoting or providing abortion services while performing their jobs, warning they could be fired or face misdemeanor or felony convictions if they do, according to an email reportedly sent to staff on Sept. 23. The university told staff they cannot take any...
West Virginia governor on Senate run: ‘I guess it’s possible’

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said on Wednesday that it is “possible” that he would launch a Senate campaign when his second term as governor ends in 2024. In an interview with The Intelligencer published on Monday, Justice told the newspaper that he’s considering a Senate run, but he hasn’t fully committed to it yet.
