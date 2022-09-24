Puerto Ricans from town in ‘terrible destruction’ after Hurricane Fiona in despair over initial exclusion from aid

Remember when they blame Donald Trump for the last big hurricane that blew that place apart. They literally lost an investigation that lasted nine months to see if Donald Trump had anything to do with what happened in Puerto Rico lol
Let me go over and do the PDAs (Pre-damage Assessment) the SW region is where the Hurricane hit. The island needs to be trained on how to make their declaration request, what the rules are, the per capita thresholds, etc… Unfortunately, I’m prepping for the damages in Florida, but I’d still go over & provide training for the future.
just what has Puerto Rico done for the mainland USA 🤔... and im serious.. I've never seen anything from them or them do anything but ask for help.. not being sarcastic either.
Related
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda And Others Call For Puerto Rico Aid After Hurricane Fiona
Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath
RELATED PEOPLE
Let Puerto Rico Be Free
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts
‘Hours of terror’ in Cuba after Ian: Millions without power, massive floods, homes destroyed
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Man Unfazed by Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake in Mexico as He Stays in Rooftop Pool
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea Causing At Least 4 Dead and Property Damages
After Hurricane Fiona, will Puerto Rico ever become a state or an independent nation?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
On NYC visit, Biden announces feds will pay 100% of Puerto Rico’s Fiona recovery efforts
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
Hurricane-chasing drone captures Fiona’s 50ft waves
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 storm, heads for Bermuda
The eco-friendly homes that didn’t lose power after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 156