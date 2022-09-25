Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has 24...
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Ian approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a new director of emergency management and he's ready to lead the state through Hurricane Ian. William Ray said the state is closely watching the coast and mountains, where some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain.
Hurricane Ian strengthening ahead of Florida landfall, on track for remnants to hit NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ian has...
Hurricane Ian could strike Florida as Cat. 4 storm, then rain for days over central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian, expected to impact the state as early as Friday. Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm with the 5 a.m. advisory and was getting closer to Florida's west coast. "This is the day Ian...
Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes: NC will feel impacts from Hurricane Ian all weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Hurricane Ian on Tuesday made landfall in Cuba as a major Category 3 storm. Ian is expected to make a second landfall in Florida by Thursday morning. After that, it will weaken and bring heavy rain to N.C.
Florida residents flock to NC ahead of Hurricane Ian
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
House Jan. 6 committee postpones public hearing because of Hurricane Ian
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday in light of Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida. The panel had originally scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to reveal new information it has uncovered since its last...
Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19.
NC DOT officials say new alert network can warn you if roads are flooded
North Carolina's transportation leaders say they are more prepared now than ever ahead of potential impacts this weekend from Hurricane Ian. New technology has improved the North Carolina Department of Transportation's ability to monitor of rivers and coastal levels. As destructive hurricanes and tropical storms come and go, transportation leaders...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York...
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
PHOENIX — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks. The...
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies
MCLEAN, VA. — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies...
NC child safety leaders to advocate for safe gun storage in 2023
Child safety leaders in North Carolina said they'll try again next year to convince lawmakers to approve a statewide education campaign on safe gun storage. There were 116 children who died in 2021 from gunshot wounds, which included homicide, suicide and unintentional shootings. Firearm deaths were the leading cause of injury death in 2021 for children in North Carolina.
Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses
NEW YORK — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working...
Ahead of November election, NC Democrats tout abortion rights while Republicans focus on reviving economy
North Carolina Democrats are increasing their focus on reproductive rights to motivate voters this November. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, a national group dedicated to identifying and promoting pro-choice female candidates for office, held a news conference to draw attention to the issue at the state level.
DEA warns of so-called rainbow fentanyl putting children at risk
We all know how easy it is for children to pass candy around to each other while at school or just around each other. That's why the word is out about the new latest fentanyl pills that look like candy. Fentanyl has taken a lot of lives, including Danette Ingram's...
