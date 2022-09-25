ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has 24...
Florida residents flock to NC ahead of Hurricane Ian

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact North Carolina until at least Friday, but Duke Energy is already preparing for the storm, and some Floridians are headed to the Triangle. Ian is expected to impact three of the six states Duke Energy serves. Jeff Brooks, a...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NC DOT officials say new alert network can warn you if roads are flooded

North Carolina's transportation leaders say they are more prepared now than ever ahead of potential impacts this weekend from Hurricane Ian. New technology has improved the North Carolina Department of Transportation's ability to monitor of rivers and coastal levels. As destructive hurricanes and tropical storms come and go, transportation leaders...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

PHOENIX — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies

MCLEAN, VA. — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies...
VIRGINIA STATE
NC child safety leaders to advocate for safe gun storage in 2023

Child safety leaders in North Carolina said they'll try again next year to convince lawmakers to approve a statewide education campaign on safe gun storage. There were 116 children who died in 2021 from gunshot wounds, which included homicide, suicide and unintentional shootings. Firearm deaths were the leading cause of injury death in 2021 for children in North Carolina.
KIDS
Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
ELECTIONS
Ahead of November election, NC Democrats tout abortion rights while Republicans focus on reviving economy

North Carolina Democrats are increasing their focus on reproductive rights to motivate voters this November. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, a national group dedicated to identifying and promoting pro-choice female candidates for office, held a news conference to draw attention to the issue at the state level.
ELECTIONS
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

