No place like home, but Rays could be facing a long, winding road

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen watches as Taylor Walls slides into home plate at Tropicana Field on Friday. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Having pulled even with the Blue Jays atop the American League wild-card standings Friday, and earned the tiebreaker by clinching the season series, the Rays have ample motivation to finish first.

Like wearing clean underwear and avoiding emergency shopping trips for new socks and shirts.

Only the top finisher of the three wild cards gets to play at home in the first round under the new postseason format, which starts with a best-of-three series all at one site, then sends the two first-round winners to open the best-of-five Division Series on the road.

Given that the Rays already are leaving Monday afternoon to play their final nine regular-season games on the road — at Cleveland, Houston and Boston — there are some practical benefits in addition to the competitive advantages of getting to play at Tropicana Field.

“I’ve thought about how long our road trip could be if we’re not the home team,” pitcher Drew Rasmussen said.

Potentially, 18 days long.

“There’s definitely a lot of benefits to being the home team,” Rasmussen said. “I don’t think that we’re looking that far in the future yet. It’s just something I’ve taken note of.”

As they all should.

The Rays, in the most extreme scenario, could have this itinerary starting Monday: Home to Cleveland to Houston to Boston to Seattle to Houston to home (after playing Oct. 13). If not Seattle, then Toronto or back to Cleveland. And if Cleveland, then New York instead of Houston.

The Mariners are currently the third team, 1 ½ games behind the Rays and Jays going into play Saturday. The Orioles are still battling, three behind the Mariners.

The Rays also have the tiebreakers over the Mariners and Orioles. But they have the toughest schedule.

The Rays have noticeably played better at home this season in front of friendlier fans. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

The Rays would seem to benefit the most from playing at home given the biggest differential in their home (51-28 through Friday) and road (33-39) records of the four. The top wild-card team hosts the second; the third plays at the division winner with the worst record, which will be Cleveland. The Astros and Yankees get byes.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said he “definitely” considers it an advantage to be the home team.

“I feel like we’ve played really good baseball at home,” he said. “Then on the other side of it, when you go into a ballpark, you can just expect that whatever the atmosphere is during the regular season in those ballparks, it’s going to be 10 times that.

“I’ve been in Cleveland (as the bullpen coach) when they’ve had a playoff game (in 2013 against the Rays). I know how that fan base is. Since Seattle started playing well over the last two years that place rocks really well. And same with Toronto.”

How much the Rays truly value the homefield advantage — beyond saving the travel hassles, such as the 2,500-mile, 5 ½-hour plus flight from Boston to Seattle — isn’t clear.

The Blue Jays, for example, said they would be willing to use top starter Alek Manoah in Game 162 if they had a chance to get homefield advantage even though that would knock him out of pitching in the three-game Wild-Card Series.

The Rays could be in the same position with Shane McClanahan, but it seems unlikely they would do so and weaken their chances in the playoff series.

The Rays did get a little sense of what their edge could look like Friday, with a spirited crowd of 17,407 — still some 7,600 shy of the upper deck-less capacity — rocking the Trop.

“To have fans that are locked in and that are energetic and they’re bringing it — you know as well as I do that when the Trop gets full and the Trop gets loud, it is a very fun place to play,” reliever Pete Fairbanks said. “We’re hoping that we can kind of get that these last two home games and then hopefully get to have it for a few more in the playoffs.”

Fight night at the Trop?

Despite downplaying and denials, there are still questions about Monday night’s parking lot kerfuffle between Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz. What it was about, who else may have been involved, if it was physical and how. St. Petersburg Police didn’t get involved. Spokesperson Ken Knight told the Tampa Bay Times’ Tony Marrero: “Our officers were working security at Tropicana Field at the time. They spoke to the people involved and determined the issue had been resolved. No incident report was taken.”

Rays rumblings

Harold Ramirez originally said he dyed his hair blue as a nod to his winter ball team in his native Colombia; he now acknowledges it’s a tribute to raise awareness for autism, which impacts his oldest son, Elian. … … Radio broadcaster Dave Wills, sidelined since Sept. 15 due to a heart issue (but not a heart attack), said he is feeling good and hoping to get back behind the mic during the final road trip. … Isaac Paredes (a native) and Randy Arozarena (a Cuban who previously established residency) are planning to play for Mexico in the spring World Baseball Classic; Jonathan Aranda said he would if invited. Class A Charleston manager Blake Butera, coming off back-to-back championships, will be the bench coach for Team Italy, managed by Mike Piazza. … Jim Bowden, writing for The Athletic, says the Rays should consider trading Wander Franco this offseason. … Cool touch by the Rays clubhouse staff to give outfielder David Peralta a bottle of tequila to mark his 1,000th career game. ... Congrats on retirement to Stephen Vogt, one of the game’s best, and funniest, guys, who started as a Rays minor-leaguer in 2007 and played 10 big-league seasons. … Kyle Manzardo, named the Rays’ minor-league player of the year, was also the choice of Baseball America. … Bally Sports Sun Rays reporter Tricia Whitaker, working Friday’s Dodgers-Cardinals game for AppleTV+, had an incredible camera well view of Albert Pujols’ 700th home run. Pujols hit 15 of those homers against the Rays, and made mention postgame of scout Fernando Arango, who unsuccessfully pushed his then-Devil Rays bosses to draft Pujols in 1999 and became a close friend. … When bullpen catcher Charlie Valerio got a little too aggressive during the post-game celebration of Miles Mastrobuoni’s first hit Friday, a veteran player removed all clothes from Valerio’s locker when he was in the shower and deposited them on the field. ... Part of Mastrobuoni’s inspiration to make the majors: Older brother Marcus played four years in the Cubs system without getting past Class A.

Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose lead in 8th, rally to beat Guardians in 11

CLEVELAND — The Rays opened their season-ending nine-game road trip Tuesday knowing there were multiple permutations that could determine their status and seeding for the postseason, and preferring to focus on the simplest. “There’s so many different ways, scenarios that people are talking about,” manager Kevin Cash said before...
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian, a ‘potential historic catastrophe,’ takes aim at Tampa Bay

It’s been 101 years since a major hurricane struck Tampa Bay. That lucky streak may end with Hurricane Ian. Ian, a strengthening Category 2 hurricane as of 8 p.m. Monday, has steadied its course and is headed eastward through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, where the National Hurricane Center tracks it to approach the Pinellas County coast as a major hurricane by Wednesday night.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay

Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Attention, fools! What not to do in Hurricane Ian.

Now, look. Floridians are getting continual advice from officials as catastrophic Hurricane Ian prepares to wallop southwest Florida. I’ve already advised everyone to listen to those professionals. Now that the storm is poised to come on shore, it seems necessary to add a few bits of direction. This is merely the perspective of a plain old news columnist sitting here watching you jerks perform death-defying acts online.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Where’s the bay water? Tampa Bay’s water receding ahead of Hurricane Ian

A rare phenomenon caused by Hurricane Ian sucked water away from the shore of Tampa Bay Wednesday morning, another symptom of the impending storm. Around 8 a.m., the tide was beginning to recede from Tampa Bay. The phenomenon is called a “reverse storm surge,” and it’s when storm winds push water out of the bay, according to Nicole Carlisle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay, for the love of... please get ready for Hurricane Ian

Universal truths bubble around the edges of nearly any crisis, piercing tense air with relief. Hurricane preparation can be good for a laugh, especially for Florida longtimers who have been through this wet and windy dance over and over again. To wit:. Why are there so many online hurricane guys...
Tampa Bay Times

Ian becomes hurricane, Tampa Bay still in its sights

Tropical Storm Ian intensified overnight into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, and forecasters expect the storm will be a major hurricane by the end of the day. The Tampa Bay area remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal...
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough orders 300,000 to evacuate

TAMPA — Hillsborough County ordered residents in its coastal areas and people living in mobile and manufactured houses to evacuate their homes Monday in advance of Hurricane Ian. The order, effective at 2 p.m. Monday, could mean more than 300,000 people will be evacuated. Forty-nine schools are scheduled to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Do you plan to stay in a shelter for Hurricane Ian? Here’s what to expect.

Floridians fleeing weather’s worst know they might land at a public school for respite from the storm. The Pinellas County school district closed three of its campuses early Monday to begin preparing them for residents with special needs. The Hillsborough County district called off all classes Monday, with 49 of its schools called into action.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

