Ten Superior PLUS Realtors Make Presidents Sales Club

By Dean Brown
 4 days ago
LIMA – Superior PLUS Realtors is pleased to announce the realtors who qualified for the 2022 Presidents Sales Club: Bill Bible, Greg Butcher, Bill Dattilo, Ashleigh Mangini, Kelly Martino, Tim Stanford, Connie Thompson, Belinda Truesdale, Scott Weaver, and Michele Witham. These 10 Realtors each accounted for at least $1 million in sales from July 2021 to July 2022.

Superior PLUS would like to extend a special congratulations to agent Tim Stanford for achieving an Ohio “Top 5” Award. Stanford was recognized at this year’s Ohio Realtors Annual Convention for being the #1 realtor in Ohio for the most Individual Transaction Credits. With more than 35,000 licensed real estate agents in Ohio, achieving top five status is an incredible accomplishment.

