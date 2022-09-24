This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Sept. 21, 2022 by Kelan Lyons. As a recent North Carolina transplant and the newest member of the Policy Watch team, I am getting to know my new home and beat by traveling to courtrooms across the state to observe routine, everyday hearings and share what I see with readers. Each dispatch will be from a different county. Where should I go next? Email me at [email protected]

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO