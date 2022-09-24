ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

FOX8 News

Summerfield neighbors express concern over potential development

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield. They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community. Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things. April Westenburg and […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: Guilford County’s ‘jail docket’

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Sept. 21, 2022 by Kelan Lyons. As a recent North Carolina transplant and the newest member of the Policy Watch team, I am getting to know my new home and beat by traveling to courtrooms across the state to observe routine, everyday hearings and share what I see with readers. Each dispatch will be from a different county. Where should I go next? Email me at [email protected]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Police seeking feedback this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. It's part of a city effort to hire the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Greensboro career fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employers will look to fill more than 500 job openings in Greensboro this week. The Career Center Network is hosting a free Career Fair and Networking Event with multiple companies on-site. FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel, and Ameri Guard are just some of the companies...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo closed due to Hurricane Ian

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will be closed due to the forecasted inclement weather from Hurricane Ian. It will be closed Friday, September 30 and Saturday October 1. The Zoo anticipates reopening on schedule for Sunday, October 2. Latest updates can be found on their website and...
ASHEBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

30 years of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's mission is to connect communities and change lives. One way we've been executing that mission is with our annual Food 2 Families campaign. It started in November 1992 and this year marks 30 years of Food 2 Families. WFMY News 2 is continuing...
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house in Hillsborough sells for $1.4 million

The property located in the 100 block of King Street in Hillsborough was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $1,440,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house built in 1907 has an interior space of 2,968 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

