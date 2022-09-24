Read full article on original website
Task force established in Guilford County to help those dealing with homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County leaders came together for the first time to form a task force to help those experiencing homelessness. More than a dozen representatives from Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County met at the old Guilford County Courthouse on Tuesday. “It’s an ongoing cycle that we have to address,” said […]
rhinotimes.com
County Calls Special Meeting On Homelessness And Housing Issues
Last week, Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston announced that he was going to start a county task force on homelessness and related issues – and it didn’t take long before a special meeting was called to begin discussing solutions and changing things up.
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Summerfield neighbors express concern over potential development
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield. They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community. Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things. April Westenburg and […]
When a tree falls: What insurance pays for (and doesn't!)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With every storm, there are tree questions. What does insurance cover or not and the insurance claim process? Let’s break it down. If a tree falls on your house, insurance covers it-- as in your insurance. That's right, the deductible comes out of your pocket, no matter where the tree comes from.
Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
Retired Burlington law enforcement officer surprised with $286,845 win after getting home from vacation
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Alan Cheek, of Burlington, returned home from an out-of-state trip to some big news: a $286,845 second chance drawing win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I thought, ‘oh, my gosh. That’s quite a surprise,’” said Cheek, a retired law enforcement officer. “I had to let it sink in […]
WXII 12
Piedmont Triad farmers preparing for rain Hurricane Ian will bring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad area could see a lot of rain this weekend if the remnants from Hurricane Ian move through North Carolina. Local farmers say that rain will effect their crop, especially pumpkins. Farmers in the Piedmont Triad area said that pumpkins don't like an excess...
triad-city-beat.com
Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: Guilford County’s ‘jail docket’
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Sept. 21, 2022 by Kelan Lyons. As a recent North Carolina transplant and the newest member of the Policy Watch team, I am getting to know my new home and beat by traveling to courtrooms across the state to observe routine, everyday hearings and share what I see with readers. Each dispatch will be from a different county. Where should I go next? Email me at [email protected]
WXII 12
Greensboro Police seeking feedback this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. It's part of a city effort to hire the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to...
Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
Triad pharmacies work to keep up with demand for COVID boosters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pharmacies and clinics across the country are administering COVID booster shots. The latest version is a new bivalent booster which protects against the original strain of the virus, as well as the BA-4 and BA-5 omicron variants. Adler Pharmacy on Church Street in Greensboro has been...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
wfmynews2.com
More than 500 jobs up for grabs at Greensboro career fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employers will look to fill more than 500 job openings in Greensboro this week. The Career Center Network is hosting a free Career Fair and Networking Event with multiple companies on-site. FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel, and Ameri Guard are just some of the companies...
North Carolina Zoo closed due to Hurricane Ian
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will be closed due to the forecasted inclement weather from Hurricane Ian. It will be closed Friday, September 30 and Saturday October 1. The Zoo anticipates reopening on schedule for Sunday, October 2. Latest updates can be found on their website and...
wfmynews2.com
30 years of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's mission is to connect communities and change lives. One way we've been executing that mission is with our annual Food 2 Families campaign. It started in November 1992 and this year marks 30 years of Food 2 Families. WFMY News 2 is continuing...
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house in Hillsborough sells for $1.4 million
The property located in the 100 block of King Street in Hillsborough was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $1,440,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house built in 1907 has an interior space of 2,968 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Women's Only 5K in Greensboro postponed due to hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health announced Tuesday that the Women's Only 5K set for Saturday, Oct. 1, will be postponed to a later date due to expected rain from Hurricane Ian. A new date has not yet been announced. "With the approach of possible high winds and rain from...
