onfocus.news
Cadott Volleyball Goes 3-1 on Saturday
Vs. Mellen – W 2-0 vs. Medford – W 2-0 "We battled all day. We found ourselves down a few times, however, really stayed composed and fought our way back to wins in the end," shared Cadott Head Coach Lynn Schreiner.
onfocus.news
Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, Sept 26: Marshfield, Columbus Catholic, Athens, Prentice and Tri-County #1-5
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, Sep 26.
onfocus.news
Athens Sweeps Wabeno-Laona
The Athens Bluejays defeated Wabeno-Laona in three sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20. Savannah Epping led the Bluejays with 23 digs. Jazelle Hartwig had 13 kills and Addison Lavicka had 12 kills. Lavicka had 19 assists and Hartwig provided 15 assists.
onfocus.news
Marawood Playoff Ins Outs and Maybes
As we head into Week 7 of the WIAA Football Season it is time to take a look at the Football Playoff situation with three weeks left in the season. We will break these down conference by conference. In. Auburndale (7-0, 4-0 Marawood) Colby (6-0 4-0 Marawood) Out. None. Likely.
onfocus.news
Mondovi Overpowers Neillsville/Granton Football
Mondovi overpowered Neillsville/Granton in Cloverbelt Football by a score of 52-14. Mondovi outgained N/G 433 to 140.
onfocus.news
Newman Catholic Football Clobbers Almond-Bancroft for Homecoming Win
Newman Catholic clobbered Almond-Bancroft for the the Cardinals' Homecoming Win. The Cardinals improved to 5-0 on the season.
onfocus.news
Wausau West Swimmers Lap Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau West lapped Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Swimming, 102-68. 200 medley relay – Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilman, Eva Jaroski, Emma Steinbach. 200 freestyle relay – Jaroski, Heilmann, Moran, Steinbach. 100 backstroke – Sunby. 100 breaststroke – Heilmann. 400 freestyle relay – Moran, Huggenvik, Sunby,...
onfocus.news
Stratford Volleyball Takes Championship at Abbotsford Falcon Volleyball Invite
The Stratford Tigers took first place at the Abbotsford Falcon Volleyball Invite on Saturday,. Stratford defeated Abbotsford 25-20, 25-19, Whitehall 25-17, 25-14 and Spencer 25-13, 25-19 in pool play. The Tigers then defeated Loyal 25-11, 25-22 to enter the championship match against Prescott. Stratford defeated Prescott 25-23 and 25-22 to...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Takes First in Silver Bracket at New Lisbon Tournament
The Pittsville Panthers went 3-2 at the New Lisbon Volleyball Tournament and took first place in the silver bracket on Saturday. 25-17, 19-25, 18-16 Kills: Reese Grimm – 35 Brooke Grossman – 20 Assists: Brooke Grossman – 42 Vanessa Pelot – 36 Digs: Kaylee Jacobson –...
onfocus.news
Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West Boys CC Results from University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invite
Area boys teams competing in the Roy Griak Cross Country Invitational at the University of Minnesota included Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West.
onfocus.news
Medford’s Meredith Richter 2nd, Girls Team Takes 12th at University of Minnesota Cross Country Invitational
Area teams from Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West competed at the Roy Griak University of Minnesota Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Medford's Meredith Richter finished second overall and the Raider girls finished 12th out of 50 teams. Full results HERE.
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
wrcitytimes.com
onfocus.news
Obituary for Kathleen Allen
Kathleen Joyce Allen at the age of 77, Marshfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 22, 2022 under the loving care of the staff at Wells Nature View Assisted in Marshfield, WI. As per Kathy’s wish, no service is planned. The ashes of Kathy and husband, Dick...
WJFW-TV
Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Kathy Feirer
Kathleen R. Feirer, 73 passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Daniel Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Spectator
EC Eats: Hawaii Poke Bowl Reviewed
This week for EC Eats, I reviewed Eau Claire’s newest restaurant. The Hawaii Poke Bowl opened on Sept. 21 on Clairemont Avenue directly across from upper campus. I visited the restaurant at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, one day after it opened during what I hoped would be peak business hours. If you want to know how good a restaurant really is, go there when it’s busy.
onfocus.news
Wood County K9 Wins at State Conference
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Last week, Wood County Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams took part in their yearly working conference which was held in the Madison area. More than 150 K-9 teams attended this year’s conference. Within the conference is a patrol and narcotic challenge which challenge the teams in locating subjects and narcotics with several distractions present inside a building.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
