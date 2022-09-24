Read full article on original website
WCIA
A trip to the pumpkin patch
SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) – “Right now, September and October, that’s like our super bowl,” Mitch Negangard, pumpkin farmer, said. Pumpkins. It’s the name of the game for this family. “Every day, every hour of the day we’re thinking pumpkins, we’re around pumpkins, and we love...
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
WCIA
Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo
Get ready for the largest networking event in East Central Illinois as the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo. They will have close to 100 vendors participating and are expecting upwards of 3,000 people attend. Along with teh Expo, we...
WCIA
Dance at Illinois presents October Dance 2022
People sometimes do not realize we have a world class department of dance here at UIUC! People are often curious about the athleticism of dance as well as the range of expressive and transformative possibilities that Dance offers for both the participant and the audience. We often get asked what...
Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville. The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community. “As a Rotary club we want to be in our […]
Champaign Co. Balloon Festival soars despite weather
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite poor weather over the weekend, organizers of the Champaign County Balloon Festival called their inaugural event a success. “Overall, we were pleased with the event, especially for a first of its kind,” said festival spokesperson Chris Diana. “We were able to introduce something to Champaign County folks that hasn’t been […]
Golf cart parade to honor Danville native
COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
WCIA
2022 Illini Country Stitchers Quilt Show
Illini Country Stitchers, a Champaign-Urbana area quilt guild, was formed in September 1985. The purpose of the Illini Country Stitchers is to contribute to the knowledge of and to promote the appreciation of fine quilts; to encourage quilt making, quilt collecting and an on-going fellowship among people with a serious interest in the art of quilting; to sponsor and support quilting activities; to contribute to the growth and knowledge of quilting techniques, textiles, patterns, history and quilt makers through education.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Taylorville resident plans downtown revitalization
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years. Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being […]
Habitat for Humanity opening ReStore in new location
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat For Humanity of Champaign County is set to open its new ReStore this weekend after moving it to a new location. The ReStore is a home improvement resale shop that sells donated, gently-used furniture, applicances, cabinets, home accessories, building materials and more at discounted prices. Proceeds from the store provide […]
WCIA
Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
Women support women at boutique fair
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– An event raised money for a domestic violence organization. It’s all about women supporting women. The first Tres Chic Boutique was at the I Hotel in Champaign. A portion of tonight’s money goes to Courage Connection to help families who have faced domestic violence. Businesses from across Central Illinois set up booths […]
WCIA
Crop Sciences to host Harvest Open House
Dr. Adam Davis, Professor and Department Head of Department of Crop Sciences, University of Illinois, shares more about their first Harvest Open House coming up in October aimed at introducing families to today’s agriculture. Sunday, October 2nd | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Agronomy Seed House. 102 S Wright...
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
War reenactors bring history to life in Vermilion County
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Cannons and muskets could be heard in Vermilion County Sunday afternoon. Members of the North West Territory Alliance (NWTA) reenacted a Revolutionary War battle in the Forest Glen Preserve. “We have fortifications to fight over. We have terrain to maneuver through. Just as they would’ve had in the 18th century,” NWTA […]
Support coming for Danville students facing trauma, grief, developmental disabilities
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville elementary school principal called in the cavalry to help with a growing classroom challenge. Mark Denman Elementary, not far from Garfield Park in the northeastern portion of the city, generally has about 90 students in need of social and emotional support during the school day in a given year, […]
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
smilepolitely.com
The Neighbors @ The Ice House is open
After being closed for more than a year, The Neighbors @ The Ice House has now reopened. The subject came up in Kathy's Mailbag in The News-Gazette last week. There was a soft opening a couple of weeks ago, and is now open every day. The Ice House has been...
