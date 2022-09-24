Read full article on original website
Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
syracuse.com
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say
Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
Man robs Camillus bank, police looking for suspect
Camillus, N.Y. — Camillus police are looking for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch this afternoon in Camillus. The bank robbery was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the branch at 3524 W. Genesee St. in the town of Camillus, according to police and the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
Local man faced with charges after domestic dispute with wife in presence of children
LEE- A local man is faced with accusations in the wake of a domestic dispute late Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. Jerry A. Lohr, 37, of Lee Center, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with three violations of harassment in the second-degree.
Fake NYSEG person arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
Police say shooting threats to various CNY school were likely sent by different people
Multiple Central New York schools were targeted by texts this week sent to students threatening violence using racist language, but the messages probably were not sent by the same person, according to police. The threats were sent to students of East-Syracuse Minoa Central High School, Solvay High School and three...
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
Cicero man who rammed truck into jail accused of grabbing steering wheel, causing I-81 crash, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A 32-year-old Cicero man arrested twice this month now has been charged with grabbing the wheel of a vehicle and causing a crash this weekend that injured his mother. First, Kevin J. Somers was charged with intentionally ramming his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck into the...
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Woman, man walking in Syracuse’s Lincoln Park robbed at gunpoint; suspects leave in victim’s car
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were taking a walk through Lincoln Park just after sunset Monday when three men approached. Two of the men had handguns, Syracuse police said. The suspects demanded the 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman give them what they were carrying at the time,...
Cortland Police to increase surveillance in the area
The City of Cortland police announced at last week’s Police Commission meeting that the department recently received new license-plate readers (LPRs). City police chief Paul Sandy noted the department received three new LPRs, which will increase surveillance throughout the area. Sandy also noted that once the new LPRs are installed, four different police vehicles will have LPRs intact.
14-year-old Syracuse boy, two men shot on South Avenue, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon near a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ave. at 12:57 p.m. for a reported shooting, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, police found the 14-year-old shot in the arm and chest; a 22-year-old Syracuse man shot in the stomach; and a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot in both legs, Malinowski said.
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
Oswego deputies in standoff with man who barricaded himself in home, deputies say
Hannibal, N.Y. — A man barricaded himself inside a mobile home in the town of Hannibal on Monday, deputies said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call that resulted from the man violating an order of protection, deputies said. They arrived at Country Lane Mobile Home Park, off Rathbun Lane, where the man barricaded himself and one other person in the home, they said.
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
County Executive, DA make first comments on Camillus abuse case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After repeated requests by NewsChannel 9, the Onondaga County Executive and Onondaga County District Attorney have made their first comments about the investigation into a Camillus mother’s suspected child abuse of her son. In a rare joint statement, Ryan McMahon and Bill Fitzpatrick say both of their officers are cooperating and […]
