Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say

Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
Man robs Camillus bank, police looking for suspect

Camillus, N.Y. — Camillus police are looking for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch this afternoon in Camillus. The bank robbery was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the branch at 3524 W. Genesee St. in the town of Camillus, according to police and the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81

(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
Local man faced with charges after domestic dispute with wife in presence of children

LEE- A local man is faced with accusations in the wake of a domestic dispute late Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. Jerry A. Lohr, 37, of Lee Center, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with three violations of harassment in the second-degree.
Fake NYSEG person arrested

Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Cortland Police to increase surveillance in the area

The City of Cortland police announced at last week’s Police Commission meeting that the department recently received new license-plate readers (LPRs). City police chief Paul Sandy noted the department received three new LPRs, which will increase surveillance throughout the area. Sandy also noted that once the new LPRs are installed, four different police vehicles will have LPRs intact.
14-year-old Syracuse boy, two men shot on South Avenue, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon near a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ave. at 12:57 p.m. for a reported shooting, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, police found the 14-year-old shot in the arm and chest; a 22-year-old Syracuse man shot in the stomach; and a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot in both legs, Malinowski said.
Oswego deputies in standoff with man who barricaded himself in home, deputies say

Hannibal, N.Y. — A man barricaded himself inside a mobile home in the town of Hannibal on Monday, deputies said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call that resulted from the man violating an order of protection, deputies said. They arrived at Country Lane Mobile Home Park, off Rathbun Lane, where the man barricaded himself and one other person in the home, they said.
