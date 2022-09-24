West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire
(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday.
Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly.
At this time, the case is under investigation.

