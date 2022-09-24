ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for this week’s show, including a Digital Media Championship match. Impact announced that Bryan Myers will defend the title against Crazzy Steve on this week’s show, while Honor No More will celebrate their win at Victory Road. You can see the updated...
WWE
411mania.com

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Axs Tv#Television#Combat#Showbuzz Daily
411mania.com

Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Postpones Weekend NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian

– Per PWInsider, WWE has announced that this weekend’s NXT live events scheduled for Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 in Florida have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. You can see the announcement WWE issued below:. NXT UNIVERSE. Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events...
DADE CITY, FL
411mania.com

Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black

As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
WWE
411mania.com

The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks

The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has some notes on the early backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Five matches have already been announced for the show and include:. The report notes that Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, MVP, Bayley, Dakota Kai are all set to be in town for the show.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live

This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Up From Previous Week

Last Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage boosted from the previous week in the ratings and viewership. Friday night’s show scored a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 522,000 viewers, up 21.4% and 11.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 470,000.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE Smackdown Rating Spikes, Audience Hits 2.5 Million For First Time Since 2020

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating jump and the total audience hit 2.5 million for the first time in almost two years. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.535 million viewers, up 26% and 14.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 2.212 million.
NFL
411mania.com

Health Update For Drew McIntyre After Recent Illness

It was previously reported that Drew McIntyre missed this weekend’s live events because of a bad case of food poisoning. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is a part of the creative plans for this week’s episode of Smackdown. He is also expected to return to live events this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Says WWE Will Keep Reaching Out To Wrestlers With Experience For NXT

In an interview with My San Antonio, Shawn Michaels spoke about WWE still contacting wrestlers with experience to sign to the NXT brand. It had been reported they wouldn’t do that anymore with the creation of the NIL program, but things have changed and Vince McMahon is no longer in charge. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Trent Seven Set For First Post-WWE Match

Back in August, Trent Seven was released from the WWE, where he had been a part of NXT UK. The release was believed to be due to the closing of NXT UK before it’s rebranded as NXT Europe. Either way, Seven is now set for his first post-WWE appearance....
WWE
411mania.com

Rocky Romero Thinks The Pro Wrestling Industry Is Heading For “Pretty Wild” Times

Speaking recently on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish, Rocky Romero offered his analysis of the current state of affairs in the wrestling industry as a whole (per Wrestling Inc). He referenced the shakeups at WWE as well as the developing status of AEW. You can read a couple of highlights from Romero and listen to the full podcast episode below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy