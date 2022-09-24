Read full article on original website
Baron Black On Lil Scrappy’s Performance At Battle Slam: Aftermath, Trillville’s Surprise Appearance
Lil Scrappy was in action at Battle Slam: Aftermath, and Baron Black spoke after the show to praise the rapper’s in-ring performance. Black spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen after the event and weighed in on the Atlanta rapper’s in-ring performance as well as Trillville’s appearance as a special guest, and you can see th ehighlights below:
Backstage Notes for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, New Producer Backstage (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings. There is no...
Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for this week’s show, including a Digital Media Championship match. Impact announced that Bryan Myers will defend the title against Crazzy Steve on this week’s show, while Honor No More will celebrate their win at Victory Road. You can see the updated...
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
WWE Postpones Weekend NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian
– Per PWInsider, WWE has announced that this weekend’s NXT live events scheduled for Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 in Florida have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. You can see the announcement WWE issued below:. NXT UNIVERSE. Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events...
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks
The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Fightful Select has some notes on the early backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Five matches have already been announced for the show and include:. The report notes that Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, MVP, Bayley, Dakota Kai are all set to be in town for the show.
NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live
This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Up From Previous Week
Last Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage boosted from the previous week in the ratings and viewership. Friday night’s show scored a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 522,000 viewers, up 21.4% and 11.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 470,000.
WWE Smackdown Rating Spikes, Audience Hits 2.5 Million For First Time Since 2020
Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating jump and the total audience hit 2.5 million for the first time in almost two years. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.535 million viewers, up 26% and 14.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 2.212 million.
Tony Khan Says AEW Roster & Staff Affected By Hurricane Ian Can Skip This Week’s Dynamite
Tony Khan says that he is allowing any roster members and staff who are affected by Hurricane Ian can skip this week’s Dynamite. The Hurricane is currently approaching Florida, and is expected to pass through Central Florida. Khan posted to email that he sent an email to those in...
Health Update For Drew McIntyre After Recent Illness
It was previously reported that Drew McIntyre missed this weekend’s live events because of a bad case of food poisoning. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is a part of the creative plans for this week’s episode of Smackdown. He is also expected to return to live events this weekend.
Shawn Michaels Says WWE Will Keep Reaching Out To Wrestlers With Experience For NXT
In an interview with My San Antonio, Shawn Michaels spoke about WWE still contacting wrestlers with experience to sign to the NXT brand. It had been reported they wouldn’t do that anymore with the creation of the NIL program, but things have changed and Vince McMahon is no longer in charge. Here are highlights:
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Maria Kanellis On Why She Won’t Compete In Her Women’s Wrestling Army Promotion
Maria Kanellis has no plans to step into the ring for her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion, and she recently explained why. Kanellis spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast and discussed the promotion that she runs along with Bobby Cruise, and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
Trent Seven Set For First Post-WWE Match
Back in August, Trent Seven was released from the WWE, where he had been a part of NXT UK. The release was believed to be due to the closing of NXT UK before it’s rebranded as NXT Europe. Either way, Seven is now set for his first post-WWE appearance....
Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results 9.25.22: Danhausen Faces Kody Lane, More
Glory Pro Wrestling held their Live At The Pageant II show in St. Louis on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * Sonny Kiss def. Allie Katch. * Xavier Walker def. Laynie Luck, Tootie Lynn and ATM.
Rocky Romero Thinks The Pro Wrestling Industry Is Heading For “Pretty Wild” Times
Speaking recently on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish, Rocky Romero offered his analysis of the current state of affairs in the wrestling industry as a whole (per Wrestling Inc). He referenced the shakeups at WWE as well as the developing status of AEW. You can read a couple of highlights from Romero and listen to the full podcast episode below.
