ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school

A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
ROBERTS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man facing multiple felonies after allegedly running from drug arrest

CHUBBUCK — A man police say was in possession of 347 fentanyl pills and 2.7 ounces of amphetamine has been charged with several felonies. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, has been charged with two felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanors for resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia, court records show.
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary

BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
SHELLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, ID
City
Dubois, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Friends of the Library Week (#FriendsSpiritWeek)

Join the Friends of the Library of Idaho Falls in celebrating its 55th Anniversary during the National Friends of the Library Week, October 16-22! We will have a Spirit Week with prizes for the best dressed, scavenger hunts for sleuths of all ages, and a Patron Appreciation Day!. Post a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Dean
Person
Joseph Henry Loveless
eastidahonews.com

Ralph Hunter

Ralph Smith Hunter, 91, of Iona, passed away September 23, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 1, 2022, at the Iona 5th Ward, 7555 North 55th East. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Woods Funeral Home Eastside, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. –10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. The burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
IONA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Haunted#Mixed Martial Arts#Economy#The Bootleggers Grave#Mayak Llc#The Dubois Lions Club#American#Ufc
eastidahonews.com

Lisa Killpack

Lisa Ann Ker Killpack, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Lisa was born June 30, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Keith Douglas Ker and Ann Elizabeth Metcalf Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Boise State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

David C Jenkins

David C Jenkins, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 25, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was under the care of Solace Hospice. A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on October 22, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dennis Joseph Broz

Dennis Joseph Broz, 80, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting community block party

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” says department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
idahobusinessreview.com

Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning

The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck accident causes disruptions to Idaho Falls Fiber customers

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple Idaho Falls Fiber customers are without service after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead communication lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy