“Sylvia” Comes to Playcrafters September 30
Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney September 30-October 9!. After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as an English teacher is opening up to new opportunities. One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. It is love between man and dog at first sight, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia, a street-smart mix of Lab and poodle, the battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching show about the relationship we humans have with our pets.
Moline, IL
