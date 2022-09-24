Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program

Read full article on original website
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
opb.org
Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country
If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
focushillsboro.com
New Federal Funding Might Boost Oregon’s Internet Access
Improved internet connectivity in Oregon is now possible thanks to new government money, which may also benefit rural places like Eastern Oregon. Matt Scarfo, a commissioner for Union County, adds, “I urge everyone to participate in Faster Internet Oregon. Speed testing is secure and straightforward. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to increase internet affordability and accessibility in Oregon, particularly in areas where it is most needed, is made possible by new federal money. Your involvement contributes to the proper disclosure of information concerning service shortcomings and the most effective remedial measures.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Housing Market Is Gradually Cooling. What Is The Reson Behind It?
The home market in Oregon may have cooled a little, but it is by no means cold. not yet, at least. Founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and former president of the Oregon Realtors Association Drew Coleman stated, “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s obviously in the cooling phase.”
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
KTVZ
Merkley, Wyden announce $100 million in awards for Oregon climate-smart commodities, rural projects
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday four Oregon-based organizations will be receiving awards totaling $100 million to foster partnerships around Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These projects are intended to expand markets for commodities that are produced with smaller...
focushillsboro.com
OSU Plans To Collaborate With 5 Oregon Tribes On Projects For Forest Restoration
With the help of Native American techniques, Oregon State University intends to collaborate with five Oregon tribes on a three-year, $5 million forest restoration project. The $5 million pilot project, which will involve gathering the seeds of environmentally and culturally significant plants in Bureau of Land Management areas, is being funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
goeasternoregon.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Oregon
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Oregon using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
focushillsboro.com
The Hospitality Industry In Oregon Still Lacks Thousands Of Workers And Jobs Despite Some Economic Gains
Oregon’s economy has regained every job it lost as a result of the epidemic, recovering from record layoffs much more quickly than it did during previous recessions. But in some businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, the recovery has been far slower. About 12,000 fewer people work in hotels,...
opb.org
Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly
Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
focushillsboro.com
Funding For Hospitals And Communities Is Approved By The Oregon Emergency Board
The Joint Legislative Emergency Board granted cash on Friday to address a variety of statewide concerns, including the lack of hospital beds, food insecurity, natural catastrophes, and other problems affecting communities across Oregon. Your Emergency Board Works Hard, Senate President Peter Courtney said. The steps we made today will assist...
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants
Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Oregon DuneFest
Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
focushillsboro.com
Wildfire Acres Burned In Oregon Decrease By 63% In 2022
As the Oregon wildfire season of 2022 draws to a close, it is reasonable to argue that this season has been distinctly different from previous ones. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center tweeted on Sunday night, “While difficult-to-control big wildfire activity has been present every year for the past 20 years, this year has been different for the PNW.” “Fires have burned a total of 549,093 acres so far this year. This represents a 63 percent decrease from the 1,503,027 acres in 2021.
focushillsboro.com
Funding For Wildfire Recovery Has Been Awarded By The US Department Of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor continues to support the region’s recovery more than two years after wildfires ruined parts of western Oregon during one of the state’s most destructive wildfire seasons with an incremental award of $4.5 million to provide disaster-relief jobs, employment training, and supportive services in 20 counties.
focushillsboro.com
A Landlord In Portland Has Increased The Rents Of Low-income Renters By Nearly 50 Percent
Senate Bill 608, which concerns rent regulation in the state of Oregon, states that landlords of new construction buildings in which the certificate of occupancy was given less than 15 years ago may raise rents annually above the limit allowed by the state. In a time when there is a housing crisis across the state, this helps incentivize developers to build more homes by providing an incentive.
focushillsboro.com
Fights And Camp Pirates Are Common In Crowded Oregon Campsites
According to some park officials in Oregon, the strong demand for occupied campsites is fueling conflicts, altercations, and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. This summer, potential campers have clashed over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, according to Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation, the Statesman-Journal reported on Friday.
