Rock Island, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rock Island. The Galesburg High School soccer team will have a game with Rock Island High School on September 27, 2022, 14:30:00. The Galesburg High School soccer team will have a game with Rock Island High School on September 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
Coffee craze! You’ll soon have 4 new options in Galesburg
Ground will soon be broken on two new coffee shops in Galesburg, and another two are in the works. Dame Fine Coffee recently secured property at the corner of East Main Street and Illinois Avenue where it has broken ground and plans to open a double drive-thru building around Thanksgiving. The Monmouth-based company has operated from a temporary coffee trailer on North Henderson Street since March, and is seeking a permanent home on the north side of town.
Country star, QC native Margo Price coming to Iowa City
Aledo native and country singer-songwriter Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It” on Oct. 22 in Iowa City. Price, a 39-year-old Aledo native, will appear at Prairie Lights (15 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of her national book tour.
Quad Cities fall color guide: When to watch
MOLINE, Ill. — The weather is finally feeling more like fall as temperatures cool off and the amount of daylight continues to wane. In a previous Ask Andrew segment, I detailed how the weather pattern would likely impact the intensity of fall color this year. Now, we'll examine the expected timing of the peak fall colors not only here in the Quad Cities, but throughout the entire region.
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
Last original Hero Street resident dies
Seventy-one years after her younger brother was killed in the Korean War, Mary Munoz Ramirez of Silvis has died at age 98. The last original resident of Hero Street, Ramirez passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. A funeral mass...
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
2 American Cruise Line riverboats docked in Davenport on the same day for the first time
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After the much-heralded Viking Mississippi cruise ship stopped in Davenport on Sept. 7 for the first time, more river cruise ships made their debuts in town on Sept. 26. American Cruise Lines docked two of its newest ships at River Heritage Park in Davenport on Monday....
Fall Into Some Fun This Week With Your Iowa And Illinois FUN10!
Time to fall into some fun in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head...
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
Nat’l Day of Remembrance honors those lost to homicide
The family of Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020 and whose body was found near DeWitt in March 2021, were among those who attended the National Day of Remembrance in Centennial Park in Davenport on Sunday, September 25. The event was organized by Family Resources, who refer to it on their website as their […]
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Sterling native living in Florida, preparing for Hurricane Ian landfall
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla./STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - As Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida, a Sterling native is preparing to ride out the storm just north of Tampa Bay. “We have a pantry full of nonperishable items and I probably have about 10 gallons of water on standby as well.”
WATCH: Railroad merger hearings
Three days of hearings began Wednesday focused on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. The Surface Transportation Board is holding the hearings in Washington D.C. There won’t be representatives from the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf or LeClaire. They’re among several local governments that took...
New tour boat to give visitors up-close view of Hennepin Canal
12:30 – 1 p.m. – Informal gathering at the shelter and park grounds. 1 – 1:30 p.m. – Welcome and Lock Tender performance by Dexter Bingham. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Fish fry and picnic. 2 p.m. – business meeting. The 115th anniversary...
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
Moline Police Department Trolls Adam Levine In Recruitment Ad
Whoever is running the social media accounts for the Moline Police Department needs a raise or something. Once again, the department is going viral but this time with a simple recruitment ad. Well, maybe not so simple if you don't know what's going on with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The Moline Police Department used his recent cheating scandal to recruit officers and troll him all at the same time.
Head out on the highway to help Toys for Tots!
ABATE of Iowa – District 15 and the USMC Reserves invite you to participate in the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run October 2. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. at Walmart, located at 3101 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The ride leaves at 1:00 p.m. and ends at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot, located at 2121 Kimberly Rd., Bettendorf.
