Rock Island, IL

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Coffee craze! You’ll soon have 4 new options in Galesburg

Ground will soon be broken on two new coffee shops in Galesburg, and another two are in the works. Dame Fine Coffee recently secured property at the corner of East Main Street and Illinois Avenue where it has broken ground and plans to open a double drive-thru building around Thanksgiving. The Monmouth-based company has operated from a temporary coffee trailer on North Henderson Street since March, and is seeking a permanent home on the north side of town.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Country star, QC native Margo Price coming to Iowa City

Aledo native and country singer-songwriter Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It” on Oct. 22 in Iowa City. Price, a 39-year-old Aledo native, will appear at Prairie Lights (15 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of her national book tour.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Quad Cities fall color guide: When to watch

MOLINE, Ill. — The weather is finally feeling more like fall as temperatures cool off and the amount of daylight continues to wane. In a previous Ask Andrew segment, I detailed how the weather pattern would likely impact the intensity of fall color this year. Now, we'll examine the expected timing of the peak fall colors not only here in the Quad Cities, but throughout the entire region.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
ourquadcities.com

Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Last original Hero Street resident dies

Seventy-one years after her younger brother was killed in the Korean War, Mary Munoz Ramirez of Silvis has died at age 98. The last original resident of Hero Street, Ramirez passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. A funeral mass...
SILVIS, IL
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School

GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
GALESBURG, IL
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Local 4 WHBF

Nat’l Day of Remembrance honors those lost to homicide

The family of Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020 and whose body was found near DeWitt in March 2021, were among those who attended the National Day of Remembrance in Centennial Park in Davenport on Sunday, September 25. The event was organized by Family Resources, who refer to it on their website as their […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

WATCH: Railroad merger hearings

Three days of hearings began Wednesday focused on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. The Surface Transportation Board is holding the hearings in Washington D.C. There won’t be representatives from the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf or LeClaire. They’re among several local governments that took...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

Moline Police Department Trolls Adam Levine In Recruitment Ad

Whoever is running the social media accounts for the Moline Police Department needs a raise or something. Once again, the department is going viral but this time with a simple recruitment ad. Well, maybe not so simple if you don't know what's going on with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The Moline Police Department used his recent cheating scandal to recruit officers and troll him all at the same time.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Head out on the highway to help Toys for Tots!

ABATE of Iowa – District 15 and the USMC Reserves invite you to participate in the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run October 2. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. at Walmart, located at 3101 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The ride leaves at 1:00 p.m. and ends at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot, located at 2121 Kimberly Rd., Bettendorf.
DAVENPORT, IA

