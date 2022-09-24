Read full article on original website
Mike Erickson Tough Congressional Candidate From Oregon, Was Handcuffed In 2016 Over Dui Allegations
Republican congressional candidate Mike Erickson brags about his support for law enforcement in advertisements and political mailings, and he swears to oppose any legislation that is “soft on crime.”. He asserts that Andrea Salinas, his Democratic rival in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District, intends to make it more...
Oregon Representative E. Werner Reschke Receives Funding for Klamath County Domestic Wells
Because of the drought, the people of Klamath County are unable to use their domestic wells, and Representative E. Werner Reschke was successful in his efforts to acquire emergency financing in the amount of 5 million dollars for these individuals. On Friday afternoon, the Oregon Emergency Board held a meeting in order to approve an emergency funding request that was expressly intended to assist residents in Klamath County. The request was granted with no dissenting voices.
Funding For Hospitals And Communities Is Approved By The Oregon Emergency Board
The Joint Legislative Emergency Board granted cash on Friday to address a variety of statewide concerns, including the lack of hospital beds, food insecurity, natural catastrophes, and other problems affecting communities across Oregon. Your Emergency Board Works Hard, Senate President Peter Courtney said. The steps we made today will assist...
Johnson Is Supported For Governor By The Former State Republican Party Chairman
During a campaign visit in Brownsville on Sunday night, Herman Baertschiger Jr., a former chairman of the Oregon Republican Party and a former leader of the Republican caucus in the Oregon State Senate, gave Betsy Johnson his endorsement as an independent candidate for governor. “I know all three of the...
Oregon National Guard Helped Fight The Double Creek Fire
Members of the Oregon National Guard are assisting with the Double Creek Fire by staffing the locations where the roads are closed all around it. The U.S. Forest Service classifies the Double Creek Fire, which has burned 157,000 acres in Northeast Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, as a mega-fire. The fire that was ignited by a lightning strike is currently 81% contained, according to the Oregon Forestry Department.
Oregon’s Housing Market Is Gradually Cooling. What Is The Reson Behind It?
The home market in Oregon may have cooled a little, but it is by no means cold. not yet, at least. Founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and former president of the Oregon Realtors Association Drew Coleman stated, “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s obviously in the cooling phase.”
The Hospitality Industry In Oregon Still Lacks Thousands Of Workers And Jobs Despite Some Economic Gains
Oregon’s economy has regained every job it lost as a result of the epidemic, recovering from record layoffs much more quickly than it did during previous recessions. But in some businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, the recovery has been far slower. About 12,000 fewer people work in hotels,...
New Federal Funding Might Boost Oregon’s Internet Access
Improved internet connectivity in Oregon is now possible thanks to new government money, which may also benefit rural places like Eastern Oregon. Matt Scarfo, a commissioner for Union County, adds, “I urge everyone to participate in Faster Internet Oregon. Speed testing is secure and straightforward. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to increase internet affordability and accessibility in Oregon, particularly in areas where it is most needed, is made possible by new federal money. Your involvement contributes to the proper disclosure of information concerning service shortcomings and the most effective remedial measures.
Fights And Camp Pirates Are Common In Crowded Oregon Campsites
According to some park officials in Oregon, the strong demand for occupied campsites is fueling conflicts, altercations, and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. This summer, potential campers have clashed over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, according to Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation, the Statesman-Journal reported on Friday.
Funding For Wildfire Recovery Has Been Awarded By The US Department Of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor continues to support the region’s recovery more than two years after wildfires ruined parts of western Oregon during one of the state’s most destructive wildfire seasons with an incremental award of $4.5 million to provide disaster-relief jobs, employment training, and supportive services in 20 counties.
Wildfire Acres Burned In Oregon Decrease By 63% In 2022
As the Oregon wildfire season of 2022 draws to a close, it is reasonable to argue that this season has been distinctly different from previous ones. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center tweeted on Sunday night, “While difficult-to-control big wildfire activity has been present every year for the past 20 years, this year has been different for the PNW.” “Fires have burned a total of 549,093 acres so far this year. This represents a 63 percent decrease from the 1,503,027 acres in 2021.
A Landlord In Portland Has Increased The Rents Of Low-income Renters By Nearly 50 Percent
Senate Bill 608, which concerns rent regulation in the state of Oregon, states that landlords of new construction buildings in which the certificate of occupancy was given less than 15 years ago may raise rents annually above the limit allowed by the state. In a time when there is a housing crisis across the state, this helps incentivize developers to build more homes by providing an incentive.
OSU Plans To Collaborate With 5 Oregon Tribes On Projects For Forest Restoration
With the help of Native American techniques, Oregon State University intends to collaborate with five Oregon tribes on a three-year, $5 million forest restoration project. The $5 million pilot project, which will involve gathering the seeds of environmentally and culturally significant plants in Bureau of Land Management areas, is being funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
All Native American Students At Oregon Tech Pay In-state Tuition
The majority of Oregon’s public colleges and universities began the autumn semester on Monday, and the Oregon Institute of Technology released a statement in support of Native American students nationwide. All enrolled members of federally recognized Native American tribes will now be eligible for in-state tuition at the institution,...
