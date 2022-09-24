ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE star Bianca Belair's College GameDay picks from Tennessee-Florida: The full list

By Chris Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
Bianca Belair's "College GameDay" picks are in.

The WWE wrestling star was the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's flagship college football preview show Saturday, live from her hometown of Knoxville and alma mater Tennessee.

Belair serenated the orange-clad crowd with a rendition of "Rocky Top" in front of the University of Tennessee's Ayers Hall, then picked the 10.5-point favorite Vols to beat the Gators for only the second time in the past 17 meetings.

[ See Lee Corso pick Tennessee football to beat Florida during "College GameDay" in Knoxville ]

Here's a full rundown of Belair's picks:

Who did WWE star Bianca Belair pick on College GameDay from Knoxville?

  • App State over James Madison
  • Clemson over Wake Forest
  • North Carolina over Notre Dame
  • Baylor over Iowa State
  • TCU over SMU
  • Texas over Texas Tech
  • Michigan State over Minnesota
  • Ohio State over Wisconsin
  • Texas A&M over Arkansas
  • Tennessee over Florida

