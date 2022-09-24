Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss rest of season with neck injury

Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury, his agent Jack Bechta announced on Twitter Saturday .

Hyde, who is under contract through 2023, is expected to make a healthy return next season, Bechta added.

The Bills’ Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of season. AP

“[Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson] both seem to be moving around or walking around in the building here,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said when asked about the injury this week. “And they’re in there going about their business, trying to improve each and every day. Obviously not going to make this game. Other than that, I don’t have anything else for you at this point. We’re just going to work with them on their cadence and their timing at this point.”

Hyde, a second-team All-Pro last season, is a considerable loss for the Bills, who will instead start Jaquan Johnson at safety.

The Bills play the Dolphins this week in a battle of 2-0 teams.