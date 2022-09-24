ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long County, GA

Researchers track Savannah River manatees

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Long County, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Government
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Ian latest track and impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be a nice fall day with cooler temperatures than yesterday. The clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly in the low to mid-80s. Tracking Hurricane Ian:. Ian will impact the weather by late Thursday through Saturday. The latest track...
SAVANNAH, GA
15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
Praise House, Circa 1930s, Long County

Driving the back roads of Long County the other day, I came across this gem and soon met Mr. Worthy, the landowner. He explained that this was an original praise house and that it was at least 80 years old. [This particular area has a long history of Black farmers and in earlier times, there was a large turpentine operation in the area. This likely explains its remote presence here]. To my knowledge, it’s the only surviving praise house in Long County.
LONG COUNTY, GA
Storm Watch 2022: What to know for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all. The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history. And […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CoastFest 2022 in Brunswick Postponed Due to Potential Impacts from Ian

CoastFest 2022, planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Brunswick, has been postponed due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced today. “We were hoping the storm’s path would change and allow us to host CoastFest this year,...
BRUNSWICK, GA
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

