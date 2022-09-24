Read full article on original website
WJCL
Hurricane Ian: Latest spaghetti models, maps and tracking storm's path to Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're tracking Hurricane Ian as it makes its way towards the United States. View the above video for the latest forecast from WJCL 22 News meteorologists. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Hurricane Ian. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week.
Tracker for Hurricane Ian
Follow the latest forecast for the path of Hurricane Ian, including warnings and potential flooding....
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
wabe.org
Researchers track Savannah River manatees
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski National Monument...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
wtoc.com
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.
WJCL
Ian latest track and impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be a nice fall day with cooler temperatures than yesterday. The clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly in the low to mid-80s. Tracking Hurricane Ian:. Ian will impact the weather by late Thursday through Saturday. The latest track...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county. “We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that...
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
Bryan County still reeling from Tornado, braces for Hurricane Ian
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Next week marks six months since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of Bryan County. People living in Pembroke and Ellabell suffered the worst of the damage, with some homes simply blown off their foundation. As Hurricane Ian approaches, many in those areas are still in the process of […]
Storm Watch 2022: What to know for hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all. The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history. And […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County, Richmond Hill fire departments finalize mutual aid agreement
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire departments are always there to help the people in their communities. But what happens if there’s a fire they can’t put out alone?. Often, that’s where mutual aid agreements with other fire departments come in. Two departments in our area have just finalized a deal to do that.
allongeorgia.com
CoastFest 2022 in Brunswick Postponed Due to Potential Impacts from Ian
CoastFest 2022, planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Brunswick, has been postponed due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced today. “We were hoping the storm’s path would change and allow us to host CoastFest this year,...
wtoc.com
CEMA Director expecting power outages and potential flooding following hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we’re tracking hurricane Ian Chatham Emergency Management Agency is getting ready for a week full of storm preparations. Starting Thursday, I anticipate we’ll be all hands on deck.”. As Chatham County is no stranger to hurricanes, Chatham Emergency Management Agency will have extra...
