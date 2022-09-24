ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 key injured Texas football players that could return vs. WVU

Through the first few weeks of the regular season, Texas football had an unfortunate string of injuries that hampered this team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I’m fact, you can trace it back to the early stages of fall camp when the unfortunate injury issues first started taking place for Texas.
Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely

According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
