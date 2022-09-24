ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury's Wally Adeyemo Says Biden Administration Is Doing Everything It Can to Combat Inflation and Recession

Treasury's Wally Adeyemo touts the Biden administration's economic policies during CNBC's investing summit. The Deputy Treasury Secretary said the economic outlook is strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine affecting inflation. Adeyemo waved off concerns about debt increase from White House policies, said the Inflation...
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
