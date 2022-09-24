Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Treasury's Wally Adeyemo Says Biden Administration Is Doing Everything It Can to Combat Inflation and Recession
Treasury's Wally Adeyemo touts the Biden administration's economic policies during CNBC's investing summit. The Deputy Treasury Secretary said the economic outlook is strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine affecting inflation. Adeyemo waved off concerns about debt increase from White House policies, said the Inflation...
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Report urges improvements in US approach to hostage cases
The Biden administration should create an additional senior-level position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans wrongfully detained in foreign countries
Comments / 0