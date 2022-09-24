House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you. Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO