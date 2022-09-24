ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
Robb Report

This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy

House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you.  Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
DENVER, CO
K99

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AURORA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
travellemming.com

21 Best Cities in Colorado in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Colorado local here to help you find the best cities in Colorado for. There are over 272 incorporated municipalities in Colorado, but in this guide I’ll narrow it down to the 21 best Colorado cities. We’ll start with the ones you already know, but then continue down the list to a few hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for where to live in Colorado or just want to explore the state, you’ll find something on this list for you!
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The Cheapest All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Denver and Beyond

There are two types of people in this world: Those who live for buffets, and those who wouldn’t touch them with a 10-foot fork. You love them or you hate them; you’re all in or you’re very much out; you live and die by AYCE (all you can eat, for the non-buffeters), or you’d rather die than pick from a line of serving dishes that have sat out for who knows how long.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO

