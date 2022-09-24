Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Johnston’s eclectic Stars overdeliver during drive to golf state finals
BEDFORD – Golfers, chasing perfection in a game where it doesn’t exist, have to be a little crazy. Just a swing away from the psychiatrist couch. Laughing is the best self-defense mechanism for crying, lest a club-throwing fit of rage erupt from the most calm of individuals. Just...
wbiw.com
BNL runners finish sixth at Jasper
JASPER – Bedford North Lawrence finished sixth during the Jasper Invitational boys cross country race on Tuesday. The Stars totaled 145 points, while Jasper won the team title with 26. In the girls race, BNL was fifth with 103 points, while the Wildcats won that crown with 25. BNL’s...
wbiw.com
Bull Dogs conquer Stars in four sets
BEDFORD – Nobody would lump Bedford North Lawrence volleyball, in its current form, among the ’one percent’ in the game. That’s the ultimate goal, to be mentioned among the elite. Right now, the Stars will settle for small steps of growth and improvement. One percent at a time.
wbiw.com
There is still time to sign up for Limestone Capital Half Marathon
BEDFORD – There is still time to register to participate in the Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K, & 1 Mile Walk on Saturday, October 1st. The 8th annual event is sponsored by McIntyre Bros. The registration process is quick and easy, just click here to register. The Limestone Capital...
wbiw.com
Bedford Parks Department Men’s Basketball League registration now open
BEDFORD – The 2022 Bedford Parks Department Men’s Basketball League registration is now open through Friday, October 21st at 4 p.m. The first games will start on Tuesday, November 1st. Games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at Bedford Middle School and Shawswick School, with times...
wbiw.com
Thunderbirds rally to clip Stars in 5 sets
EASTERN HEIGHTS – Eastern Greene rallied to record a five-set victory over Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Monday night. The Thunderbirds (9-12) won the final two sets for a thrilling 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 win. The Stars, who adjusted their rotations, slipped to 2-16.
wbiw.com
Ice Skating Lessons are offered at Frank Southern Ice Arena
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department are offering ice skating lessons at Frank Southern Ice Arena. The Skating School curriculum features best practices from the Ice Skating Institute’s Learn-to-Skate program and U.S. Figure Skating’s Basic Skills program. Skaters ranging in skill from beginner to advanced progress from level to level at a steady pace. Levels are available from toddlers to adults.
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
wbiw.com
Oakland City University to break ground on the new tennis center
OAKLAND CITY – On Tuesday, Oakland City University broke ground on a new Tennis Center on their Oakland City campus. The new Tennis Center is named for Drs. Donald and Mary Ann Wilder Tennis Center. Don Wilder is a 1963 graduate of Oakland City College. The Wilders are lifelong friends and contributors to OCU. Dr. Donald Wilder is an avid tennis player, having won numerous tournaments across the United States.
wbiw.com
Red Hill Fiber Mill & Alpaca Farm participating in free event to celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days
TASWELL – On October 1 and 2, 2022, alpaca owners from across North America will celebrate the 16th annual National Alpaca Farm Days. Red Hill Fiber Mill & Alpaca Farm welcomes the public to attend a free event to meet their alpacas. Attendees will learn more about these inquisitive,...
timeanddate.com
Time Zone in City of Sullivan, Indiana, USA
The graph above illustrates clock changes in City of Sullivan during 2022. Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes do not necessarily occur on the same date every year. YearDate & TimeAbbreviationTime ChangeOffset After. 2021Sun, Mar 14 at 2:00 amEST → EDT+1 hour (DST start)UTC-4h Sun, Nov 7 at 2:00 amEDT...
shelbycountypost.com
Legacy of Joe Risley firmly secured in many Shelbyville residences
A drive on Shelbyville’s near east side last week evoked memories of Risley’s Kitchen Specialists and owner Joe Risley. Joe operated his cabinet business at 212 E. Broadway St. (photo) and consistently demonstrated an earnest commitment to his customers over the course of the company’s four decades. He designed kitchens throughout central Indiana and his customers included many celebrated individuals and entities. He endeared himself to the local community with a congenial demeanor and benevolent spirit that made him a popular and valued figure throughout Shelby County.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman looking for applicants
BEDFORD – Applications for the Annual Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman competition are open until Monday, October 3rd. Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. It has provided life-changing experiences for more than 775,000 young women across the country and more than $112 million in cash scholarships at the local, state, and national levels. In addition to cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities.
WLWT 5
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
wamwamfm.com
Timothy E. Gregory
Timothy E. Gregory, 68, passed away at his Petersburg residence on September 18, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October, 19, 1953, to Clarence and Margie (Evans) Gregory. Tim was the owner of Tim’s Appliances in Washington. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his great nieces...
wbiw.com
Susan Marlman wins 2022 Persimmon Pudding contest
MITCHELL – Susan Marlman was named the winner of the 2022 Persimmon Pudding Contest, receiving a $500 check and an orange ribbon. Susan has participated in the annual event for as long as she can remember, joining her mother and sister as winners of the event. “I did not...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Charles “Keith” Baker
Charles “Keith” Baker, 72, of Bedford passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born June 26, 1950, in Bedford, Indiana. He was the son of Charles H. Baker and Mary A. (Bair) Baker. He graduated from Shawswick High School (Class of 1968) and Vincennes University. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and archery. He loved spending time with his family and took particular joy in caring for his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
wbiw.com
Seymour Oktoberfest begins this week
SEYMOUR – The 49th Seymour Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 29th. The event runs through Saturday, October 1. There will be more than 70 food booths and 42 arts and crafts vendors set up from Thursday to Saturday, the Biergarten will be open all three days in the parking lot at Walnut and Second streets.
wamwamfm.com
James A. Smith
James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Irene B. Mauer
Irene B. Maurer, 98, of Bedford, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born August 23, 1924, in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Schreffler) Maurer and one of nine children. Irene was a stellar student graduating with honors from Shamokin High School. She became a devoted missionary and teacher receiving training from Intercession City Bible College, FL, a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in Theology from Gods Bible School where she received the Distinguished Alumnus Award, a bachelor’s degree in History from the U. of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in Education and from Xavier University in Cincinnati, all done when between mission activities.
