Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan residents who receive Public Service Loan Forgiveness through 2025 will not pay income tax
LANSING, Mich. – Student loans that are forgiven through 2025 will not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. That includes Michigan residents who are receiving benefits of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, and federal student loan debt forgiveness. Around 1.4 million Michigan residents have student loans, according to the state.
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer signs bipartisan bill to boost police patrols on Michigan roads, improve officer retention
LANSING – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bipartisan bills aimed at boosting police patrols on roads, and to increase officer retention efforts at local sheriff departments. Whitmer signed three bipartisan bills (House Bills (HB) 5569, 5732, and 5772) increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP)...
Here’s how Michigan wants to help open child care programs
Michigan lost 637 child care programs since the start of the pandemic, a 7% loss that exacerbated families’ difficulties finding child care in many parts of the state.Michigan officials are betting they can begin to reverse that trend by helping would-be providers navigate an opening process that can be dizzyingly complex.A new initiative, Our Strong Start, pairs child care entrepreneurs with a staffer from the state licensing agency who helps with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Some Michigan businesses drop college requirement to combat worker shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To fight back against the ongoing worker shortage, some businesses in Michigan said they will no longer require employees to have a college degree. It’s a growing trend with the idea being that skill outweighs a traditional college degree. 65% of employers are struggling to...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
The Oakland Press
Home heating credit applications end this week in Michigan
Qualified homeowners or renters have until Friday Sept. 30 to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Applicants do not need to have filed a Michigan income tax return to get the home heating credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the...
WNEM
Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
Bill aims to ban students from having cell phones in Michigan schools
Should cell phones be allowed in the classroom? A new bill currently in the state legislature says they should be banned, and it's getting mixed reactions from parents and students.
fox2detroit.com
Gas prices at the pump worsen, an expert from Triple A knows why
FOX 2 - It’s almost like everyone blinked and gas prices went up. Triple A says gas prices went up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Unfortunately, Metro Detroit has the highest prices in the state. And for the first time in several weeks — gas prices are...
83-year-old Right to Life volunteer shot while canvassing described as ‘very strong lady’’
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer allegedly shot while passing out pamphlets is described by others in the organization as “a very strong lady.”. The woman was shot in the shoulder while going door-to-door, talking with people about Proposal 3 on the Michigan ballot. “She’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
Detroit News
Michigan gets $36.9M from feds for opioid crisis
Washington — The Biden administration has awarded Michigan nearly $36.9 million to support efforts to tackle the opioid crisis and help individuals in addiction recovery. The funding is intended to help states boost access to treatment for substance use disorder, eliminate barriers to public-health interventions such as naloxone and to broaden access to recovery support services such as 24-7 opioid treatment programs. States may also use the money to invest in overdose education or peer support specialists in emergency departments, the White House said Friday.
University Staff Warned They Could Be Fired for Providing Birth Control
Employees at the University of Idaho are being warned that they could be fired if they refer students for abortions or even offer them birth control, according to a new memo issued in the wake of Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban. They’re also being warned to “remain neutral” in...
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
Comments / 5