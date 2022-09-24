SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, a state lawmaker who pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem billed the campaign promise Wednesday as “the largest tax cut in South Dakota’s history,” saying it would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.” But Smith said the campaign promise was “just another example of Gov. Noem trying to manipulate the voters of South Dakota by proposing a policy she clearly didn’t believe in and is doing it for her political gains at this moment.”

