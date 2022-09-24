Read full article on original website
Biden Approves an Additional $1.1 Billion in Security Assistance for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday. The announcement of the upcoming aid package, the 22nd such installment, follows referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the White House said that the U.S. would never acknowledge the results of...
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Watch Live: Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo Talks Biden Economy at Delivering Alpha
[The stream is slated to start at 8:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's Ylan Mui interviews Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S. response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment.
Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, a state lawmaker who pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem billed the campaign promise Wednesday as “the largest tax cut in South Dakota’s history,” saying it would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.” But Smith said the campaign promise was “just another example of Gov. Noem trying to manipulate the voters of South Dakota by proposing a policy she clearly didn’t believe in and is doing it for her political gains at this moment.”
RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Challenges His Parole Denial
Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York claimed victory in California’s...
Experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline, study shows
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. said Tuesday that their experimental drug, lecanemab, helped slow cognitive decline for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Results of the large, late-stage clinical trial have not yet been peer-reviewed, but the companies issued a news release Tuesday stating that...
