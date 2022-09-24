ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
| Photo courtesy of r. nial bradshaw/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.

The current streak of increases follows a run of 78 decreases in 80 days totaling $1.216. The average price is 77.3 cents less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average gas price rose for the seventh time in the last eight days, increasing 6.4 cents to $5.668. It has increased 28.4 cents over the past eight days, and is 27.9 cents more than one week ago, 45.2 cents more than one month ago, and $1.312 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price is 74.2 cents less than the record of $6.41 set on June 12.

“Oil Price Information Service reports that several local refineries are undergoing unplanned maintenance as fuel inventories are at their lowest levels in a decade, which caused Los Angeles wholesale gas prices to rise sharply this week,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications and programs manager, said in a statement.

The national average price rose for the fourth consecutive day following a 98-streak of decreases, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.70. It is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.3 cents lower than one month ago, and 51.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.316 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

Comments / 26

Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago

Governor French Laundry wants you out of your fossil fuel automobile , I would like to see governor French Laundry buy a electric private jet 🛩 😎

Reply(2)
15
Ken Artherton
4d ago

If the refineries have a unplanned shutdown, then why only California prices going up? They do truck outside California to other states and by rail!!

Reply(3)
7
"end of quote. repeat the line."
4d ago

Americans are struggling. Americans are deferring spending money on education because they can't afford the cost of inflation. #i love it. #this is what you voted for

Reply
8
