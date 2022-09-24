Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Watch Live: Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo Talks Biden Economy at Delivering Alpha
[The stream is slated to start at 8:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's Ylan Mui interviews Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S. response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Report urges improvements in US approach to hostage cases
The Biden administration should create an additional senior-level position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans wrongfully detained in foreign countries
NBC Miami
What the First Legal Challenge to Derail Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Means for Borrowers
A conservative legal group brought the first challenge to President Joe Biden's sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of people. Here's what it means for borrowers. A lawyer working for a conservative legal group this week brought the first legal challenge to President Joe...
NBC Miami
Covid Vaccination Linked to Slight Increase in Menstrual Cycle, NIH Study Confirms
A study funded by the NIH found that Covid vaccination was linked to a temporary increase in women's menstrual cycles by an average of less than a day. Nearly 20,000 people participated in the study across Canada, the U.K., the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world who received one of nine different vaccines.
NBC Miami
Facebook Says It Took Down China-based Accounts That Tried to Interfere in the US Midterms
Facebook parent company Meta said Tuesday it took down a network of fake accounts from China that attempted to interfere in American politics ahead of this November’s midterm elections. Meta said the Chinese operation set up fake accounts posing as Americans, attacking politicians from both parties and posting inflammatory...
NBC Miami
Why Are Houses So Expensive Right Now? Blame Remote Work
Housing costs across the U.S. have soared to near-astronomical levels in recent months — and the shift to remote work could be to blame, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Home prices rose 24% between November 2019 and November 2021, the research, which...
