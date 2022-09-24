ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Police

Amazon's latest Fire TV Cube is ready to go head-to-head with Nvidia's Shield TV

Amazon just wrapped its annual fall hardware event, where — among all sorts of other gadgets — it unveiled the stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe and a whole slate of new Echo speakers. Of course, the Fire TV platform remains a dominant force in the living room, and today, one of its oldest gadgets is finally getting a refresh. No, we aren't seeing yet another Fire TV Stick. Today, it's the Fire TV Cube's turn, as it finally goes head-to-head with the Nvidia Shield.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon's new Echo Dot speakers are also Eero Wi-Fi range extenders

Today, at its 2022 Devices & Services Event, Amazon revealed all kinds of new stuff: a stylus-equipped Kindle you can take notes on, a sleep-tracking alarm clock, and brand new QLED Fire TVs. But one announcement was particularly surprising: new Echo Dot speakers are coming, and they're packing some pretty significant generation-over-generation upgrades.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon's stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe could be the note-taking e-reader of your dreams

Amazon just can't stop unveiling new ways to read your favorite books on the go. Just a couple of weeks after unveiling a brand-new entry-level Kindle — one that seems guaranteed to be a hit during the upcoming holiday season — the company's returned with its most expensive e-reader yet. As part of its annual fall hardware event, Amazon has officially unveiled the Kindle Scribe, the perfect slate for anyone who takes notes as often as they read.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon's got new security cameras coming, including a $100 floodlight cam

Amazon maintains two lines of smart security cameras under the Blink and Ring brands, and today, at its Devices & Services Event, it announced new entires to both. There's a new Blink floodlight camera, a motorized mount for the existing Blink Mini camera, and two new Ring spotlight cams. Some of the new cameras are available for pre-order starting today, though the Blink floodlight camera isn't just yet.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon's Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV experience

Amazon's Echo Show series of smart displays are generally pretty small and fit for a limited, but meaningful purpose: to get you quick, glanceable information from wherever you are in your house — whether you're at your bed or in the living room. You generally wouldn't see yourself sitting down for a session of "House of Dragons" with one of them, but there's one special exception that the company is now making a case for.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike

The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to retrieve deleted text messages on Android

Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward. While...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design

We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Internet: Everything you need to know

Samsung phones provide quite a different experience to Google's, thanks to One UI overlaid on top of the stock Android OS, but it goes beyond that. The company offers its own set of apps, including an app store, a gallery, a file manager, and a web browser in the form of Samsung Internet.
BUSINESS
Android Police

Expect Samsung's One UI 5 update to come to these Galaxy devices by year end

Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Fitbit will force you to log in with your Google account from 2023

Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit at the beginning of 2021. The fruits of that purchase are now beginning to show, with the latest Fitbit wearables featuring Google Maps, a UI that's remarkably similar to Wear OS 3, and the Fitbit by Google branding. As the big G further deepens Fitbit's integration into its ecosystem, you will have to start using your Google account to activate and use new Fitbit wearables starting from 2023.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals storage options and screen size

Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The best Android phones for gaming in 2022

Gaming phones might not be at the forefront of Android's heavy hitters like Samsung and Google, but that doesn't mean there aren't some excellent smartphone options when it comes to chewing through awesome games on Android. And what is a gaming phone anyway? Does a phone have to contain gamer...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's latest heavy-duty phone and tablet are finally coming to the US

Finding a rugged device is a lot harder than it once was. These days, most companies want you to buy their expensive glass-and-metal slab of a phone and slap it in a heavy-duty case rather than offering some specialized gadgets to meet the need. Thankfully, Samsung isn't one of them. The company is bringing its latest ruggedized phone and tablet to the US market, with pre-orders for one of the devices starting today.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Auto's delayed redesign looks to be more customizable than Apple CarPlay

Google announced a big Android Auto redesign back in May 2022 that would bring a new dashboard view to the car infotainment system, but so far, we haven’t seen the promised revamp in the wild. That’s despite the fact that the redesign was initially expected to roll out “just in time for the summer.” We've seen the new three-pane interface activated via root before, but now, a tinkerer was able to activate a new two-pane view on their Android Auto interface showing Spotify and Google Maps side-by-side.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How to connect Discord voice chat with your Xbox

Discord has finally made it possible to use its voice chat on Xbox. Whether you prefer to use Discord over Xbox for some multiplayer mayhem or enjoy chatting with Discord friends while you play single-player games, this recent change is bound to be helpful. If you haven't used Discord before, follow our guide on how to set up a Discord server.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

7 common Google Chromecast issues and how to fix them

Google Chromecast allows you to stream video from Android devices and your laptop to your television. Google also makes various Chromecast dongles that are both affordablthe e and among best streaming devices you can buy. Just tap a button and select where you want to watch your content; at least on a good day, it doesn't get any easier than this. Multiple variables are at play when using a Chromecast, and not everything always works as it should. Here are some of the most common issues you might face when using your Chromecast with your home network.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a good fitness smartwatch?

Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has fitness features capable of tracking exercises and daily activity. However, for more hardcore athletes, hikers, and adventurers, the Watch 5 Pro won't replace your Garmin watch for GPS accuracy or in-depth workout training. When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android Police

