Weatherford, OK

The Daughters of the American Revolution presented information on their organization and goals during community coffee last week

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County gets second half of stimulus funds

Canadian County recently received the second half of its COVID-19 pandemic relief allocation. In 2021, Canadian County was awarded $28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The first half of those funds arrived a few months after the initial award. This June, commissioners spent $6 million of the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters

Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday.The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months.Rural shelters like the Chickasha shelter have fewer resources and public attention than city shelters."We are here to show what an impact it makes for rural shelters to come in and pull dogs from them," said Safe Haven Animal Rescue Vice President, Courtney Gibbs.Some of the dogs at the Chickasha shelter have been there for over a year, and the rescue is giving them the exposure they need to find a home,"They're only going to get so much attention from the community that's local to here. So pulling them into a foster organization where I mean you can have highly adoptable animals sitting out here that just aren't ever going to be seen by the public eye," Gibbs said, "Usually some of these dogs have been here for months."Fosters with the rescue gathered today to take some dogs and cats from Chickasha and bring them to bigger cities."We do adoption events all over the OKC metro so we're usually in Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Oklahoma City," Gibbs said, "So every weekend we're somewhere so that gets these dogs a lot more attention than just sitting in a rural community."The rescue saved 11 dogs and five cats today and will have an adoption event next weekend at the Mathis Brothers on Reno.If you would like to add a furry friend to your family click here.If you would like to donate or become a foster at Safe Haven Animal Rescue click here.
CHICKASHA, OK
Clinton Daily News

NEWS ALERT - Accident at 28th and Modelle 9-26-2022

No one was thought to be seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday near 28th St. and Modelle Ave. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
CLINTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man pleads guilty in cop assault case

A Yukon man who assaulted Geary’s police chief outside a Yukon restaurant this spring has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty. Angel Benjamin Zendejas, 24, received a five-year deferred sentence at a Sept. 20th hearing in Canadian County District Court. Zendejas was charged May 25 with...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

One person dead following crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured. However, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16 year old male from Hinton, was pronounced dead at the...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
wdnonline.com

Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28

Jackson Blackmon — eight carries, 91 yards Stone Chism — 16 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown Victor Garcia — two carries, seven yards, one touchdown Nick Jett — one carry, four yards Reece Villines — three carries, (18) yards. Passing. Reece Villines — 17-28, 219...
WEATHERFORD, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton. One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene. OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
HINTON, OK
wdnonline.com

Weatherford finishes 2-2 at conference tournament

TUTTLE — Weatherford’s volleyball team finished the conference tournament this past weekend with a 2-2 record overall. The Lady Eagled faced Elgin and Chickasha Friday in pool play, dropping a match 2-0 to Elgin and beating Chickasha 2-0. Saturday, Weatherford beat Clinton 2-1 in the silver bracket semifinal, then lost to Blanchard, 2-0, in the final.
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022

Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night’s game

CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
CHICKASHA, OK

