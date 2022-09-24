The Daughters of the American Revolution presented information on their organization and goals during community coffee last week

Read full article on original website
Related
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County gets second half of stimulus funds
Canadian County recently received the second half of its COVID-19 pandemic relief allocation. In 2021, Canadian County was awarded $28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The first half of those funds arrived a few months after the initial award. This June, commissioners spent $6 million of the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters
Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday.The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months.Rural shelters like the Chickasha shelter have fewer resources and public attention than city shelters."We are here to show what an impact it makes for rural shelters to come in and pull dogs from them," said Safe Haven Animal Rescue Vice President, Courtney Gibbs.Some of the dogs at the Chickasha shelter have been there for over a year, and the rescue is giving them the exposure they need to find a home,"They're only going to get so much attention from the community that's local to here. So pulling them into a foster organization where I mean you can have highly adoptable animals sitting out here that just aren't ever going to be seen by the public eye," Gibbs said, "Usually some of these dogs have been here for months."Fosters with the rescue gathered today to take some dogs and cats from Chickasha and bring them to bigger cities."We do adoption events all over the OKC metro so we're usually in Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Oklahoma City," Gibbs said, "So every weekend we're somewhere so that gets these dogs a lot more attention than just sitting in a rural community."The rescue saved 11 dogs and five cats today and will have an adoption event next weekend at the Mathis Brothers on Reno.If you would like to add a furry friend to your family click here.If you would like to donate or become a foster at Safe Haven Animal Rescue click here.
Clinton Daily News
NEWS ALERT - Accident at 28th and Modelle 9-26-2022
No one was thought to be seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday near 28th St. and Modelle Ave. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man pleads guilty in cop assault case
A Yukon man who assaulted Geary’s police chief outside a Yukon restaurant this spring has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty. Angel Benjamin Zendejas, 24, received a five-year deferred sentence at a Sept. 20th hearing in Canadian County District Court. Zendejas was charged May 25 with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman convicted of killing motorcyclist seeking sentence change
An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of killing a motorcyclist in 2018 may have her sentence modified.
KOCO
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
KTUL
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
OHP: 13-Year-Old Killed, Multiple Injured In Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike In Grady County
A 13-year-old was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 11:54 p.m. two vehicles were driving westbound on I-44 near Amber, and the driver of one of the vehicles, Eric Nunez, 33, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
RELATED PEOPLE
kswo.com
One person dead following crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured. However, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16 year old male from Hinton, was pronounced dead at the...
KOCO
16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdnonline.com
Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28
Jackson Blackmon — eight carries, 91 yards Stone Chism — 16 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown Victor Garcia — two carries, seven yards, one touchdown Nick Jett — one carry, four yards Reece Villines — three carries, (18) yards. Passing. Reece Villines — 17-28, 219...
OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton. One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene. OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdnonline.com
Weatherford finishes 2-2 at conference tournament
TUTTLE — Weatherford’s volleyball team finished the conference tournament this past weekend with a 2-2 record overall. The Lady Eagled faced Elgin and Chickasha Friday in pool play, dropping a match 2-0 to Elgin and beating Chickasha 2-0. Saturday, Weatherford beat Clinton 2-1 in the silver bracket semifinal, then lost to Blanchard, 2-0, in the final.
wdnonline.com
Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
wdnonline.com
Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night’s game
CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
Comments / 0