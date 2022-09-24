ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WPTV

St. Lucie County to open shelters for Hurricane Ian

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in St. Lucie County are preparing for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., county leaders will open up three shelters for those subject to flooding. A general population shelter will open at Fort Pierce Central High School. A...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Hurricane Ian forms, continues to strengthen on path to Florida

Hurricane Ian formed overnight and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and is moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Disney temporarily closes some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Disney announced on Tuesday that they would temporarily close some attractions, parks, and resorts. The company's Twitter account said Walt Disney World theme parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The company said Disney Springs would be closed Wednesday. They anticipate closing the...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

6 Florida universities cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, the University of Central Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of South Florida and the University of Florida are closing ahead of Hurricane Ian. All classes at the University of South Florida in Tampa will be...
TAMPA, FL
WPTV

Heavy downpours possible this evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, showers and storms with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow, outer rainbands associated with Ian will start to move in during the afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to flooding issues and WPC has us under a level 1/4 threat for excessive rainfall.
FLORIDA STATE
