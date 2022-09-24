Read full article on original website
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impacts are starting to be felt in Florida, as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible.
Almost Category 5 Hurricane Ian's landfall imminent as it approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Ian’s eye is just miles from the Florida coast as the storm's top winds are sustained at 155 mph as of midday Wednesday, making it a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is 2 mph shy of becoming a Category 5 storm. The hurricane will come ashore on the...
St. Lucie County to open shelters for Hurricane Ian
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in St. Lucie County are preparing for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., county leaders will open up three shelters for those subject to flooding. A general population shelter will open at Fort Pierce Central High School. A...
Hurricane Ian forms, continues to strengthen on path to Florida
Hurricane Ian formed overnight and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and is moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center...
Hurricane Ian continues to bring gusty winds, rains, and possible tornadoes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain bands from Hurricane Ian will continue to move through our area bringing gusty gusty winds, heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and a threat of tornadoes. We're under a level 3/4 threat for flash flooding today and a 2/5 threat for severe storms. Radar | Alerts...
Disney temporarily closes some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Disney announced on Tuesday that they would temporarily close some attractions, parks, and resorts. The company's Twitter account said Walt Disney World theme parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The company said Disney Springs would be closed Wednesday. They anticipate closing the...
6 Florida universities cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, the University of Central Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of South Florida and the University of Florida are closing ahead of Hurricane Ian. All classes at the University of South Florida in Tampa will be...
Heavy downpours possible this evening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, showers and storms with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow, outer rainbands associated with Ian will start to move in during the afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to flooding issues and WPC has us under a level 1/4 threat for excessive rainfall.
