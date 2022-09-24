ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah wildlife officers to use drones to protect public lands

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
 4 days ago
Utah wildlife officers are launching a new drone team to help prevent vandalism and provide law enforcement on public lands.

Five Division of Wildlife Resources officers completed various licensing and training requirements with the Federal Aviation Administration to become certified law enforcement drone operators and staff the first Unmanned Aerial Systems team.

“Using drones will help us more effectively solve wildlife crimes, and having trained law enforcement drone pilots will also allow us to assist other law enforcement agencies with search-and-rescue efforts or any other investigations,” DWR Captain Wade Hovinga said.

The specialized drone officers function similarly to a K-9 officer team, called in to help with situations like search-and-rescue operations, searching for evidence of illegally taken wildlife, assisting biologists with wildlife surveys and investigating hunting-related shooting incidents.

“Utah conservation officers are public servants, and these new tools will help us better serve the public, whether we’re solving poaching crimes or locating lost hunters," Hovinga said.

DWR officers patrol Utah's mountains, lakes and unpopulated areas, often on foot or on off-road vehicles or even on horseback, investigating wildlife-related violations.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

