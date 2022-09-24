Read full article on original website
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
milfordmirror.com
Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list
The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
CT Transit buses have been free since April 1. Ridership is now topping pre-COVID totals in some cities.
Connecticut began a fare-free bus program for riders on April 1 — along with the state's gas tax holiday. Here's what the numbers show.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?
Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
rew-online.com
Accurate Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Fairfield, CT.￼
Accurate broke ground September 20, 2022 on a highly- anticipated mixed-use project in Fairfield, CT., beginning work on a transit-oriented development that will deliver residential, retail, commercial and hospitality uses to a well-located site adjacent to one of the town’s Metro North train stations. The transformational project is rising...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
Norwalk Hospital plans expansion
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store. An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. CT Lottery said...
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 - $10,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane in North Salem is listed at $10,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
