Ledger Independent
Mason grand jury indictments returned
Two people were indicted recently by a Mason County grand jury for alleged strangulation in two unrelated incidents. Johnathon Paul Buckler, 33, of Vanceburg, was arrested on July 7, 2022, after he allegedly “intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood” of the victim by applying pressure to her throat or neck.
Ironton Tribune
Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive
PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 12: Jury sent home early after secretive crosstalk in Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twelfth day of trial in George W. Wagner IV in Pike County ended early as jurors were sent home at lunch. The reason for the early dismissal was not publicly disclosed and court officials refused to answer any questions. It all started when the court’s...
thelevisalazer.com
THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS
SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
Pike County murder trial: Third week starts with evidence from 4th scene
More BCI and coroner testimony is expected Monday as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues into its third week.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Man charged after crystal meth, fentanyl found in vehicle's engine compartment
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man after a pound and a half of crystal methamphetamine was found in the engine compartment of the vehicle along with fentanyl and Ecstasy. Anthony Garrett, 29, of Lexington was...
Wayne County pursuit ends in crash
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WSAZ
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
Fox 19
George Wagner IV murder trial in Pike County massacre begins third week of testimony
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre is now into its third week of testimony. Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk revealed Monday that no DNA from any of the Wagners was found at the fourth and final crime scene, Kenneth Rhoden’s trailer.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
Ironton Tribune
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft
Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
Pike County murder trial: Third crime scene testimony resumes
After an abrupt ending to proceedings Thursday, the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 is expected to pick back up.
WTVQ
Have you seen Charles Prater? Police ask public for assistance in months-long search
BLUEBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flemingsburg police are again asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who’s been missing for four months. Charles “C.C.” Prater was last seen on foot on May 9 in Bluebank. At that time, he was seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt and pajama pants. On June 3, he was reported missing.
wklw.com
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges
Three people were recently arrested on various drug trafficking charges, after law enforcement received a tip about a large shipment of drugs coming into the area. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a tip about a shipment of drugs going to a residence in the Flat Gap area of Johnson Co. They would get a home search warrant for the home of 53 year-old Timothy Morman. When the Deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly discovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with a number of firearms. Deputies also found, what they called a “secret room” inside the house that was only accessible through a crawlspace in the bathroom. Deputies reported they located two women inside that “secret room”. They were identified as 25 years-old Tiffany Roberts of Pikeville and 30 year-old Sabre Napier of Wittensville. Timothy Morman was arrested and was charged with trafficking in meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as receiving stolen property. and Sabre Napier were both arrested and were charged with complicity to the drug trafficking charges. All three were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
thebigsandynews.com
Sentencing next week for former county attorney, wife
FRANKFORT — Sentencing is scheduled next week for former Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife, Joy, on federal wire fraud and theft charges. The Hogans are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Frankfort. The former county attorney and his wife,...
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre investigator describes being puzzled by lack of ammunition at third of four crime scenes
WAVERLY, Ohio — From talk about gun silencers to testimony about finding minimal ammunition, jurors who will decide George Wagner's guilt or innocence have a lot to think about heading into the weekend. Former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Bryan White said he had a lot to think...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 9: Wagner defense moves for second mistrial; juror gets sick; and media files lawsuit against judge
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Just when things could not get more interesting, they always do in the trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County. Wagner, 30, is facing a slew of charges, including eight counts of murder for the 2016 killings of the Rhoden and Gilley families. On...
