ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander, NY

Alexander shuts out South Seneca, Sawyer gets 100th win

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Alexander shut out South Seneca 50-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season and give Tim Sawyer his 100th victory as the Trojan's head football coach.

Trenton Woods threw three first-quarter TD passes.

Senior tight end Christian Kissell caught a 10-yard strike for a TD just two minutes into the game.

Tyler Marino scored on a 30-yard pass and then moments later Kaden Lyons hauled in a 20-yard pass.

Dalton Selapak's point-after kicks and a defensive safety from Cole Dean the Trojans led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Senior running back Ricky Townley scored on two different runs in the second quarter.  One was a 10-yarder and later on a 4-yard run.

That made it 36-0 at the half.

Tyler Marino carried the ball into the end zone in the third quarter from 4 yards out and in the fourth quarter and Bryce Feldman scored his first-ever TD on a 1-yard run.

Defensively, the Trojans did not give up a first down on the night.  Sr Defensive Back Benny Merrill had an interception and Cole Dean had a safety and a fumble recovery to go with three tackles.  Jaden Snyder, Bryce Feldman, Christian Kissell, and Trent Woods all had QB sacks.

The Trojans play at Notre Dame next Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes

Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before...
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Genesee Gymnastics showing improvement in Saturday's meet

Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexander, NY
Sports
City
Alexander, NY
City
Ovid, NY
The Batavian

gymnastics

Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature

The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Gary F. Capuano

Gary F. Capuano, 64, of Batavia, passed away on September 25, 2022. Gary was born August 18, 1958 in Batavia, a son of Louise (Grasso) Capuano of Batavia and the late Larry Capuano. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and taking trips. He was the maintenance manager for...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Virginia L. Goodman "Jinny"

Virginia L. Goodman “Jinny”, 77 of Batavia, passed away peacefully Tuesday (September 20, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born July 3, 1945 in Batavia, NY, a daughter of the late Norman Thompson and Norma Bates Thompson Nixon. Virginia was a floral designer for...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Trojans#Qb#Notre Dame
Syracuse.com

A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good

Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
SYRACUSE, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported on Oatka Trail, Le Roy

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7581 Oatka Trail, Le Roy. One vehicle is smoking, and the other one is rolled over. Le Roy Fire, Le Roy Ambulance, and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: Fire police requested to shutdown traffic in the area.
LE ROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a  March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
751
Followers
966
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy