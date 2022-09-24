ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Rome
CBS News

Putin's mobilization sparks violent opposition

The fighting in Ukraine has led to protests in Russia's streets after President Vladimir Putin's mobilization order. Some men are fleeing the country. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is not afraid of Russia. Debora Patta reports.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT

Comments / 0

Community Policy