Read full article on original website
Related
Italy votes in its most right-wing government since World War II, as Giorgia Meloni sparks fears of fascism
Rome — Italians have voted in the country's most right-wing government since World War II. Giorgia Meloni is the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, and after the weekend vote she's set form a coalition government and become Italy's first female prime minister. As CBS News correspondent Chris...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin's mobilization sparks violent opposition
The fighting in Ukraine has led to protests in Russia's streets after President Vladimir Putin's mobilization order. Some men are fleeing the country. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is not afraid of Russia. Debora Patta reports.
Cause for optimism at Cop15 – but could Bolsonaro scupper the deal for nature?
We are at the beginning of a busy end to the year. The summer holidays are over in the northern hemisphere, the world economy is creaking into recession, war is raging in Ukraine and there is the small matter of the most important biodiversity conference in more than a decade: Cop15.
The US is supporting efforts to investigate the 'apparent sabotage' of the Nord Stream pipelines, says security advisor Jake Sullivan
"I spoke to my counterpart Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe of Denmark about the apparent sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines," said US security advisor.
Zelenskyy slams Russia's "sham" referenda and calls for funding and security guarantees to defend Ukraine
United Nations — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke live by video conference on Tuesday to world powers at the U.N. Security Council, slamming the illegitimate votes that Russia is forcing on citizens in occupied Ukraine. His speech came as Moscow-backed officials declared that all four regions voted in favor of joining Russia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pro-Moscow officials say occupied areas have voted to join Russia in referendums dismissed as illegitimate by the West
The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday to annex part of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath of occupied Ukraine overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums that the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow officials said all four...
Comments / 0