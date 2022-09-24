Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Geezer Butler thought Jimi Hendrix was “Crap”: “I think he was taking a different drug than me”
Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
musictimes.com
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert 2.0: Foo Fighters Reveal MORE Legendary Musicians To Perform
Taylor Hawkins' legacy will be forever unmatched as apparent during the first show of his tribute concert last September 3 that's why many fans are eager to watch the second show which will take place in a few days. According to Banana 101.5 Rocks, Foo Fighters finally announced the complete...
Foo Fighters guitarist thinks the band will make new music, slams "disrespectful" Taylor Hawkins conspiracy theorists
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to release new music in the future, and takes swipe at fans making Covid-related conspiracy theories over the death of Taylor Hawkins
RELATED PEOPLE
Led Zeppelin Earned a $2 Million Paycheck for 1 Song Almost 50 Years After it Came Out
Led Zeppelin earned a $2 million paycheck in 2017 thanks to a signature riff Jimmy Page wrote almost 50 years earlier.
NME
Heart’s Nancy Wilson pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with new song ‘Amigo Amiga’
Heart member Nancy Wilson has shared a new song titled ‘Amigo Amiga’ which pays tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who played on Wilson’s solo album ‘You And Me’ last year. As Consequence reports, Wilson began writing the song the night of Hawkins’...
Ozzy Osbourne Sheds Light On Randy Rhoads And Eddie Van Halen Rivalry
In the late ’70s and early ’80s, the Los Angeles rock scene was popularly contested keenly among young guitarists who were hoping to inspire with their skills. Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen achieved great feats and were regarded as the two greatest influences on the ’80s rock and metal soundscape.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jimmy Page Was Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Twice
Guitarist Jimmy Page has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times for being a member of the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin.
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
This is what Iron Maiden's The Trooper would sound like if Dire Straits wrote it
It's the majestic musical mash-up mankind didn't know it needed... until now
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Nine Inch Nails reunite with original member Richard Patrick for surprise Filter cover
Watch Nine Inch Nail cover Filter’s Hey Man, Nice Shot with ex-members Richard Patrick, Danny Lohner, Charlie Clouser and Chris Vrenna
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0