FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
UTSA
Multiple Roadrunners earn wins at Roadrunner Invitational
SAN ANTONIO – Five different Roadrunners earned victories in their respective draws this weekend in the second annual Jauer Roadrunner Invitational held at the UTSA Tennis Center. Senior Andrew Keene wrapped up the final day of tournament action by winning the G division of the singles draw Sunday morning...
UTSA
UTSA and FIU battle to 1-1 tie
MIAMI – The UTSA soccer team struck first to lead to a 1-1 draw with Florida International on Sunday morning at FIU Soccer Stadium. "Results are extremely difficult to come by on the road," head coach Derek Pittman said. "It requires complete focus and effort to carry out the game plan. Unfortunately, we didn't do enough against a spirited FIU team. We will take the draw and keep getting better with each game."
UTSA
Roadrunners register 3-under-par round on final day of Schooner Fall Classic
NORMAN, Okla. — Bolstered by sub-70 scorecards from Morgan Ellison and Lauren Rios, UTSA registered a 3-under-par team score in the final round of the Schooner Fall Classic, which concluded on Monday at Belmar Golf Club. The Roadrunners carded a 277 on the 6,112-yard, par 70 layout, a two-shot...
UTSA
UTSA going to Miami to face FIU
MIAMI – The UTSA soccer team concludes its second Florida trip of the season, facing Florida International on Sunday at 10 a.m. (CT) at FIU Soccer Stadium. Due to schedule conflicts, FIU will not be streaming the match. Fans can follow the match on the stats link that linked in the story and on the schedule page.
UTSA
Abonce, Carreon pace UTSA on second day of Schooner Fall Classic
NORMAN, Okla. — Daniela Abonce and Camryn Carreon each carded a 2-over-par round on Sunday to lead the UTSA women's golf team on the second day of the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club (par 70/6,112 yards). Abonce and Carreon both posted a 72 to help the Roadrunners...
UTSA
Roadrunners race past Texas Southern on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris and De'Corian broke school records, Chris Carpenter registered the first kickoff return for a touchdown in UTSA history and the defense came up with a pair of takeaways to help the Roadrunners race past Texas Southern 52-24 on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome. Harris...
