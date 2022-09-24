ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UTSA

Multiple Roadrunners earn wins at Roadrunner Invitational

SAN ANTONIO – Five different Roadrunners earned victories in their respective draws this weekend in the second annual Jauer Roadrunner Invitational held at the UTSA Tennis Center. Senior Andrew Keene wrapped up the final day of tournament action by winning the G division of the singles draw Sunday morning...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA and FIU battle to 1-1 tie

MIAMI – The UTSA soccer team struck first to lead to a 1-1 draw with Florida International on Sunday morning at FIU Soccer Stadium. "Results are extremely difficult to come by on the road," head coach Derek Pittman said. "It requires complete focus and effort to carry out the game plan. Unfortunately, we didn't do enough against a spirited FIU team. We will take the draw and keep getting better with each game."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA going to Miami to face FIU

MIAMI – The UTSA soccer team concludes its second Florida trip of the season, facing Florida International on Sunday at 10 a.m. (CT) at FIU Soccer Stadium. Due to schedule conflicts, FIU will not be streaming the match. Fans can follow the match on the stats link that linked in the story and on the schedule page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
UTSA

Roadrunners race past Texas Southern on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris and De'Corian broke school records, Chris Carpenter registered the first kickoff return for a touchdown in UTSA history and the defense came up with a pair of takeaways to help the Roadrunners race past Texas Southern 52-24 on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome. Harris...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy