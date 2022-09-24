MIAMI – The UTSA soccer team struck first to lead to a 1-1 draw with Florida International on Sunday morning at FIU Soccer Stadium. "Results are extremely difficult to come by on the road," head coach Derek Pittman said. "It requires complete focus and effort to carry out the game plan. Unfortunately, we didn't do enough against a spirited FIU team. We will take the draw and keep getting better with each game."

