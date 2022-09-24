ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to strengthen, could hit Florida as major hurricane

By CBS New York
 3 days ago

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters . Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian is moving across the central Caribbean Sea Saturday. By late morning, it was located 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, moving west at 15 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph — and is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.

"Early next week, Ian is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall," the National Hurricane Center said .

"Significant strengthening is forecast during the next few days," it said.

On Friday, DeSantis signed an executive order issuing a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties that could be in the storm's path. On Saturday, the state of emergency was expanded to cover the entire state.

The storm, forecast to make landfall along Florida's West coast, poses risk of "dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity for Florida's Peninsula and portions of the Florida Big Bend, North Florida, and Northeast Florida," DeSantis said in an executive order Saturday.

He encouraged all Floridians "to make their preparations."

On Saturday, a hurricane watch was is in effect for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Jamaica.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then approach western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday," said the National Hurricane Center.

CBS New York

Hurricane Ian hits Cuba as a Category 3 storm, on track to hit Florida

Ian intensified into a major hurricane packing sustained winds of around 125 mph early Tuesday morning just before hitting western Cuba. The powerful Category 3 storm was expected to continue strengthening as it passed over the island on a track for the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with Florida's west coast in its path later this week. Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday in low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, and officials asked others in the area to voluntarily evacuate, knowing it could take some time to move hundreds of thousands of people out of Ian's path.Cuba's national Institute of Meteorology...
fox5ny.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian for NY impacts

NEW YORK - Hurricane Ian is strengthening as it gets closer to slamming into Florida. It could start to impact the New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could start moving into New Jersey late on Saturday night.
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: More than 1,100 flights canceled in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

Airlines have canceled more than 1,100 flights through Thursday as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the state, according to FlightAware. Multiple major airports across Florida have preemptively announced complete closures as the hurricane passes through, while airlines operating at other airports have begun altering their schedules. Carriers canceled 486 flights at...
CBS New York

Floridians arrive in Tri-State Area before Hurricane Ian's expected wrath

NEWARK, N.J. -- As Hurricane Ian gains strength along the Gulf of Mexico, some Floridians have started to hunker down, while others have opted to leave.CBS2's Kevin Rincon caught up with a few on Tuesday who flew here to the Tri-State Area.READ MORE: Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida's west coast as Category 3 stormThe weather in our area is nothing like what's to be expected in the coming hours down in Florida, and while that state is accustomed to hurricanes, this one, many say, is different."If it does hit where it's supposed to hit, yes, our house will...
Florida State
CBS New York

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 1 storm churning through Caribbean

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 storm overnight, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explainedThe storm's outer bands have already begun lashing Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It's center of circulation is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, and it's moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Parts of Cuba are under a hurricane warning, and the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane watch.On this track, Ian is expected to turn north and intensify to a Category 4 storm over the next couple days. It should then weaken a bit before making landfall Thursday in Florida. Residents there are bracing for powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as storm surge. Here at home, we could see rain from the system as early as Saturday. CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing. 
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears

MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or panhandle regions, he said. “We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical Storm Ian moving west

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Ian has taken a favorable move for Suncoast and Tampa Bay area residents. The 5pm update from the National Hurricane Center says the center of Ian looks to be reforming slightly to the west of the last projected path, which brought Ian into the Suncoast and Tampa Bay area. Ian is beginning to become more organized. However, the sustained winds have stayed the same at 45mph winds. Ian is forecasted to quickly strengthen over the next couple of days and continue to move westward through early Sunday, before turning northwestward toward the northwest coast of Florida.
Ron Desantis
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster tells South Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Ian’s impacts on state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency leaders on Tuesday encouraged South Carolinians from the coast to the upstate to be prepared for impacts from Hurricane Ian. “We are fully prepared for whatever comes,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’ve been through a lot of hurricanes and tornadoes and other storms together.” The governor […]
FOXBusiness

Airports, airlines announcing travel disruptions as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida

While Floridians prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, major airlines and airports are announcing expected travel disruptions to and from the Sunshine State. Many airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and Southwest, are allowing travelers to change their travel plans without paying additional fees or fare differences, FOX 35 Orlando reports.
NBC News

Florida bracing for potential hurricane

As Tropical Storm Ian rapidly intensifies, residents are rushing to gas stations and grocery stores to stock up on supplies. Governor DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency for the entire state and activated 2,500 National Guardsmen. The storm is expected to reach at least a Category 3 status in the Gulf.Sept. 25, 2022.
CBS New York

Mayor Adams calls trip to Puerto Rico and the DR an eye opener

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was in the Bronx on Tuesday morning recapping his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.He and his team traveled to the Caribbean to survey the destruction left behind by Hurricane Fiona to provide boots on the ground relief.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has details on a trip hizzoner called profound."We're going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker," Adams said.READ MORE: Local leaders call for hurricane relief for Puerto Rico as Mayor Eric Adams surveys damage in Dominican RepublicOn Sunday, Adams landed in Puerto Rico, a place he refers to as the sixth borough of...
13News Now

Virginia Task Force 2 deploys in anticipation of Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's predicted landfall in the United States, first responders from Hampton Roads are already preparing to help. Members of Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) began their travels to Georgia late Saturday afternoon, so that they can position closer to the storm's forecasted path.z.
CBS New York

NWS: Tornado touched down on Long Island during storms

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County."Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power...
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
