Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning. According to the Westport Fire Department, the fire was discovered off of Sodom Road when a family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out the bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO