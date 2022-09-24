ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
Westport Fire Department and a bystander save animals after barn fire

Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning. According to the Westport Fire Department, the fire was discovered off of Sodom Road when a family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out the bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.
WESTPORT, MA

