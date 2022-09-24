Read full article on original website
Dartmouth Police arrest 20-year-old man on firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon charges
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Thursday, Officer Darren Emond served an arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon on a 20-year-old from New Bedford. During a subsequent search of Koby Gedeon, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was located on his person. In addition to the warrant, Gedeon was also charged...
New Orleans woman accused of killing Westport woman receives not guilty verdict
FALL RIVER, MA / NEW ORLEANS, LA – A woman accused of killing a Westport woman has been found not guilty. According to NOLA.com, in a July trial in New Orleans, Louisiana, jurors ruled that the death of 55-year-old Amber Mello was a tragic accident and not a felony.
Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
Westport Fire Department and a bystander save animals after barn fire
Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning. According to the Westport Fire Department, the fire was discovered off of Sodom Road when a family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out the bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.
