countynewsonline.org
Real Estate Auction – Greenville – Oct 1, 2022
Where: 410 Wagner Ave, Greenville, Ohio (across from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts) What: Mid Century modern style frame and stone home in need of some repairs. 3 Bedrooms (with Built-Ins), 2 baths. Full unfinished basement.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Alive plans Boos & Brews Fall Festival
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is hosting its annual fall festival with additional fun this year on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. On Friday, the annual Downtown Chocolate Walk will take place from 5–8 p.m.. Ticket holders will visit various downtown businesses and collect some great chocolate treats. Also kicking off that day is the Boos & Brews Pub Crawl where participants can visit DORA-serving establishments and get a card stamped at each stop. Once the card is filled, participants can drop it off to the Sidney Alive dropbox, located just inside Murphy’s Craft Bar + Kitchen (110 E. Poplar St.) to enter a drawing for a $25 gift card.
dayton.com
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
countynewsonline.org
Time travelling back to 1780 -1810
The Darke County Parts held their annual Prairie Days on September 24th and 25th. Director Roger van Frank opened the event on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Aleiha Fenton from the Greenville Wavaires sang the National Anthem, Fred Dean from the Color Guard raised the flag. This was the last time...
countynewsonline.org
Fred L. Clemens
Fred L. Clemens, 86, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 28, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Maze and Marie (Hope) Clemens. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Keiser;...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Mother and daughter to open Blush Beauty Boutique
PIQUA – Blush Beauty Boutique, in Piqua, will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The boutique is owned by Christy Morrow and Marissa Holter, a mother and daughter team. The boutique will feature a variety of services involving hair, makeup, massage, nails,...
countynewsonline.org
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Nears
The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Darke County Residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 am to 12 noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, 5 cans for $1. No 55-gallon drums will be accepted.
WDTN
Preparing Your Home for the Cold Temperatures
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dan Scroggins from AAA joins us to talk about how to prepare your home for the cooler months! It includes getting that fireplace cleaned, checking on your furnace and sealing any cracks in your home.
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
dayton.com
A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals
Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others injured in Springfield fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three firefighters were injured while putting out a fire at a Springfield home Sunday afternoon. According to the City of Springfield's city manager's office, a firefighter fell down a flight of stairs after crews were making an exit from the home due to extreme heat. The injured firefighter was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and his condition is unknown, CBS affiliate WHIO reports.
WRBI Radio
New record set at Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In
Versailles, IN — A new record was set on Saturday during the Versailles Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In. Brandon Fisk of Brookville had the biggest pumpkin at 1,709.5 pounds – shattering the previous record by 600 pounds. Jim Gunther from Corydon had the 2nd place pumpkin at 1,101...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Graveside services, 21-gun salute take place for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — Funeral services for Officer Seara Burton have concluded at Richmond High School and the procession is continuing to the burial site in Indianapolis. During the funeral services, Richmond Mayor David Snow remembered Burton as having an “undeniable personality.”. >> ‘I feel an emptiness without her;’ Fiancée,...
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bus incident under investigation
An incident on a Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus is under investigation. The Bellefontaine Police Department and Bellefontaine Fire and EMS responded to the Hyland Hills Plaza parking lot (near Shady Lane) Monday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. Bus 16 (Giraffe) was dropping off high school and middle school students when...
Father, son catch catalytic converter thieve on their own
DAYTON — A father and son duo say they were tired of thieves stealing catalytic converters from their company’s cars, so they took matters into their own hands. Security cameras caught a man stealing catalytic converters from three separate vans at the Vulcan Tool Company. The man, later identified as Joshua Burns, cutting through the fence and sneaking in for about a week straight.
