The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Darke County Residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 am to 12 noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, 5 cans for $1. No 55-gallon drums will be accepted.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO